Homeowners in Waikato district face 7% rates increase

The rates increase would kick in from July 1.

Homeowners in the Waikato district are facing a 7% average rates increase from July 1, plus extra targeted rates in some towns.

This is twice the 3.5% increase planned for 2023 in the long term plan, with both council staff and elected officials warning the impact could flow on into ‘social issues’.

The rates increase was unanimously approved at a council meeting on Wednesday afternoon, without a public consultation on the increase.

The agenda said the impacts of inflation and interest rates, as well as weather damage to infrastructure made the lower rate increase unsustainable.

READ MORE:

* Work to start on $140,000 Huntly War Memorial Hall revamp

* Protest against demolition of Huntly Memorial Hall

* Rate increase of 6.24 per cent planned for Waikato District to manage growth



Waikato District Council mayor Jacqui Church said – in pre-prepared quotes that staff and councillors looked hard to see where savings could be made to keep the rise below inflation.

“Council is aware that this is a particularly challenging time for many of our communities who are doing it tough and feeling the impacts of a cost-of-living crisis.

“The simple truth is that if we do not keep up with rising costs then we will be increasing our debt and putting ourselves in a tricky situation for the future.”

She said the rate rise allowed the council to continue to deliver the important services that residents need and expect.

Tom Lee/Stuff Mayor Jacqui Church said the rate rise allowed the council to continue to deliver the important services.

“While council must have a long-term view to be able to make sound decisions and plan well for them, 10 years is a long time, and a lot of things can change.

“So, every three years the plan is refreshed for the next decade to make sure it is still fit for purpose for the people who call our district home.”

There would be no public consultation on this, it said. Council were only required to consult on Annual Plans where there were big changes to work programmes outlined in their 10-year plans.

“No major changes are planned for the 2023/24 period and therefore no consultation on the draft Annual Plan is required.”

The draft annual plan said there would be flow-on effects for social and cultural wellbeing within the districts.

Chief financial officer Alison Diaz said it was not enough to assume the rates would only affect the pockets.

“If there was an economic pressure, we would expect there will be some social, cultural and environmental impacts...there will be broader implications that we don’t know about.”

Councillor Crystal Beavis the council was in a difficult position, “between a rock and a hard place”.

“We actually have some unique difficulties in terms of being a growth council, stuck between very big cities, having to provide one of the biggest roading structures in the country, as a necessity.”

The agenda also noted a plan for additional targeted rates in Whatawhata and Huntly. Another was proposed in Tamahere.

People in Whatawhata would be asked to pay a $70 targeted rate per property, per year for the soon-to-be opened new community hall, it said.

The hall was a joint venture between the council and the community, and the latter worked hard to fundraise and campaign for the hall.

Funding was provided through grants and contributions from the council, but it was agreed a targeted rate would be established to cover ongoing operational and capital works costs.

The $70 annual fee was made up of a loan repayment amount of $38 and $32 towards operating costs – which included electricity, insurance, rates, water, and certifications.

WAIKATO DISTRICT COUNCIL/Supplied Targeted rates money would go towards the Huntly War Memorial Hall.

The current Huntly targeted rate of $26 would be split, with $18 for council-run facilities and $8 for the Huntly Memorial Hall Committee for operating costs.

This was following work done to the Huntly War Memorial Hall, which meant it now met seismic requirements, was functional and well-presented, and would be a strong asset for years to come.

In 2022/2023, the Waikato District Council granted the hall committee an operational grant of $38,000, but ongoing funding was needed to cover operational costs.

Another targeted rate was proposed in Tamahere for the gully network, but the public would get to have their say before its implementation.

The restoration and development of the network was identified by the local community as a top priority.

But to progress the development of walkways and restore the native ecology within the Mangaone, Mangaharakeke, and Mangaonui (Tamahere) gully network, council was proposing a “joint approach” with the Tamahere Mangaone Restoration Trust.

The locally run trust has been restoring and rehabilitating reserves and gullies in Tamahere, and work had been done on a voluntary basis with grants and donations, and $3,000 per annum from the Waikato District Council.

But a targeted rate of $1 per week per property had been requested for the next five years to help fund the restoration works.

People from Tamahere could make a submission online or via email at consult@waidc.govt.nz. Consultation closed at 5pm on May 7.