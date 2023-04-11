Youth plan pitched for Hamilton amid concern at crime

Concern about crime Government cash for prevention, but the council’s now looking at making closer links with youth organisations and potential gaps in the sector (file photo).

Amidst frustration about youngsters doing ram raids and robberies, Hamilton’s council is considering a wider youth action plan.

This would be on top of a recent $1m from the Government for crime prevention, for which a project list is nearly complete.

City councillors, some wary of forking out extra money on a plan, have agreed to have a working group look at how existing youth organisations could work closer with the council.

A gap analysis will also see what new youth sector initiatives are needed and how the council might respond with the likes of an action plan – which would cover youth issues generally, not just crime.

The decisions were made at a councillor briefing Wednesday, where they discussed options for a plan.

The council last had such a plan in 2016, when the incoming council scrapped a Youth Council Advisory Panel which had responsibility for it.

Since then, there’s been a notable upsurge in the likes of city ram raids and dairy robberies, often involving young people.

Community and local political concern over the carnage being wrought by young offenders played a strong part in the Government agreeing to $1 million for a city crime prevention programme.

Deciding how to allocate that money is being overseen by mayor Paula Southgate, local police and representatives from Waikato-Tainui and Waikato University, as well as a senior council staff member. The group’s due to meet 12 April to discuss a first cut of the list.

During the Youth Action Plan discussion, Māori ward councillor Moko Tauariki said he thought boredom played a role in youth crime.

“The response that I think our community wants to see is a little bit more around rangatahi [getting] occupied time as a prevention around some of the ram raids and crime that we’re seeing in our city.”

Noting how younger people made up about a quarter of the city’s population, Tauariki said local agencies were struggling to cope with their offending.

“I do know for a fact that our court system here is having to bring in social workers, police, all sorts of different professionals from around the country, just to manage the backlog.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Māori ward councillor Moko Tauariki thinks boredom plays a role in offending by rangatahi (young people).

Details of projects to be funded by the draft crime prevention programme haven’t been disclosed but community services unit director Rebecca Whitehead told the briefing some of the councillors’ ideas were being considered.

“I can provide some assurance that [for] the things we’re discussing today funding is directed towards these types of initiatives in the proposal.”

That included consideration of youth accessing mentoring and other services, and providing recreation facilities.

Tom Lee/Stuff Mayor Paula Southgate and police Hamilton city area commander, Inspector Andrea McBeth are part of the partnership deciding how the Government’s $1 million in crime prevention cash will be allocated.

Southgate said youth were “at the heart” of some crime prevention measures being considered. She agreed any spending on youth funded by Government cash and any new council plan should be consistent.

Under questioning from councillor Ewan Wilson, Southgate assured councillors they would be briefed on the initiatives proposed to be funded by the $1 million but she wasn’t able to say whether they would get to sign off on them.

“I do want to bring it to you.”

The city is due to show the Government it is matching the $1m spend with existing relevant projects – but Southgate said this wouldn’t in fact involve extra council spending.