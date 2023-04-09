Street racers run amok early on Easter Sunday

Police say they were called out to “a number of reports of anti-social road user behaviour” in Hamilton (file photo).

Screeching tyres and rotary engines woke up residents of several Hamilton suburbs in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

Police say they: “received a number of reports of anti-social road user behaviour on Ohaupo Road, Ruakura Road, Greenwood Street, Wairere Drive and Holland Road on Saturday night/Sunday morning.”

Police attended the scenes and dispersed the vehicles, they say.

Sympathetic to the concerns of residents nearby, police said that they would hold drivers to account for their behaviour.

READ MORE:

* Dangerous trip on van rooftop caught on camera

* Boy racers keep Christchurch police busy with early-morning meet-ups across city

* Dozens of boy racers cop $750 fines in Christchurch



“We continue to urge people to contact police immediately on 111 if you witness any concerning road user behaviour, providing as much detail as possible including registration details. If you are able to take photos or video safely, this is also helpful for Police.”

According to police, if an infringement cannot be issued at the time of offending, registration details, dashcam and CCTV footage can help them to follow up with errant drivers.

In a local first, the Hamilton City Council will trial an anti-skid coating at several popular burnout locations across the city.

The abrasive coating is designed to make it difficult for a tyre to lose traction with the road surface, said the council’s network operations team leader Robyn Denton.