New $30m plant for Hamilton to produce 'thermally efficient' building products

The new Metecno plant to be built in Te Rapa, Hamilton, will produce cladding and roofing panels and boards. Pictured is an artist impression of the site.

In another win for Hamilton’s central location and good transport links, international building products group Metecno is expanding further into New Zealand with the establishment of a $30 million facility in Te Rapa for producing "thermally efficient" construction materials.

The 23,000sqm site is to include an 8500sqm manufacturing facility.

New Zealand-based United Industries Group will oversee the development of the new plant in Hamilton, which will produce cladding and roofing panels and boards.

Materials will be for both the residential and commercial construction sectors.

The facility will include an Italian-made “continuous production line” using locally sourced steel from NZ Steel.

On why Hamilton was chosen, a local spokesperson said: “I think purely from its logistical perspective”.

Some of the parent company’s insulated panels are already imported from Australia.

But a local manufacturing operation would help it better take advantage of the Government’s push for new building construction materials to be more energy efficient, said Frances Charles, sales and marketing manager for local Metecno operation Metalcraft Roofing in Te Rapa.

She said most demand would be from the North Island, Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty in particular.

Hamilton was “perfectly situated to be able to serve the North Island”.

“It’s in the middle with good transport links,” said Charles.

Supplied Another view of the Metecno factory and offices planned for Te Rapa.

A statement said: “The expansion of Metecno Group into New Zealand demonstrates the group’s commitment to local manufacture, reducing the carbon miles of key construction products and supporting the local economy.

“With the increasing requirements for green and energy-efficient buildings, investing in the local manufacture of thermally efficient cladding and roofing solutions will allow Metecno Group to provide products that can assist in reducing energy demands of New Zealand buildings.”

Foster Construction is due to start work at the site in the middle of the year with factory commissioning due early next year, the statement said.