No new development on horizon as wrecking ball swings on Ngāruawāhia's Waipā Tavern

The site of Ngāruawāhia’s Waipā Tavern is to remain empty after its charred remains are demolished.

It has been almost 10 months since fire ripped through the tavern building – formerly the Waipā Hotel – in the early hours of June 5, 2022.

Police believed from the outset that it was a deliberate act and a teenager was later referred to Youth Aid.

Despite works to clear the site, the director of the company which owns the site, Greig Metcalfe​, said it was not economic to develop it.

Tom Lee/Stuff Demolition of the charred remains would happen this week.

Building costs were too high, he said. It made development, especially in the regions, “uneconomic”.

You’d hardly get enough rent in a big city like Hamilton, Metcalfe said. Let alone in a small town, or region.

But, the plan was still to redevelop “in the future” and when there was a suitable tenant and lower costs.

For now, the site would be cleaned up and left vacant.

Tom Lee/Stuff The site of the tavern would be left vacant while building costs were high, the director of the company which owns the site, Greig Metcalfe​, said.

In December 2022, Metcalfe said the plan was to create “something to complement the future of Ngāruawāhia on that site”.

Demolition was to begin this week, a Waikato District Council statement said.

“The crew will use the car park next to the library, so it will be out of action all week.

“And the footpath next to the building will be closed so please walk down Market St to get to the town centre.”