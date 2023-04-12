It took three years for this council to make secret workshops public

It’s taken more than three years for a Waikato council to advertise previously secret workshops after agreeing to let the public in.

Asked about the absence of agendas, a spokesperson said the Waikato District Council did not realise it wasn’t fulfilling these obligations and “fully accept fault for this mishandling of public information”.

Stuff had revealed in 2019 that the council held 161 private meetings across the 2016-2019 term - about one a week on average.

At the time, Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson said workshops should remain closed, and communications staff subsequently discouraged councillors from speaking freely to the media about them.

"We're put in there as governors. We've got to be able to work and do our jobs without feeling [the media] is sitting there making a judgement on what you think you want to put in the paper,” Sanson said in 2019.

The Waikato District Council then reversed its position and in February 2020 agreed to publicly advertise when workshops would be held, as well as the topics covered in them.

But, more than three years later, the agendas of the secret meetings were not on its website.

Tom Lee/Stuff At the time, Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson said workshops should remain closed.

In response to a Stuff query about the workshops, a spokesperson said the council “did not realise we were not meeting our obligations to list these meetings on the website until very recently”.

They said it was being followed up internally, and admitted it was not acceptable to have taken so long.

“We fully accept fault for this mishandling of public information.

“However, the information was emailed to all Community Board and Community Committee Chairs for the open workshops, along with invites being emailed to them also.”

Some of the workshops would not be open, but there would be clauses to stipulate reasons.

“Examples could include but are not limited to ongoing agreement negotiations, strategic property acquisitions etc.”

The open workshops would now be posted on the events page on its website and would now appear alongside all other council and community board meetings.

Tom Lee/Stuff Some of the council workshops would remain confidential, a Waikato District Council spokesperson said (file photo).

There was no set schedule for the workshops because they took place on an as-required basis.

The spokesperson said there were several open workshops scheduled for April, and staff would aim to get those on the website as soon as possible.

“We acknowledge that public workshops have not always been listed in this manner and commit to doing this moving forward.”