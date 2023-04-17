Not a speed camera, it's a prize camera - Lottery entices tourists to Coromandel

Having a good time in Hahei – a new Lucky Loop lottery aims to give travellers a chance to pick up prizes as they tour the region. Three nights at Hahei Beach is one of the prizes.

Visitors to the Coromandel could face having their car plate captured by camera, but instead of a ticket it could be a lottery win on the way.

A new 'world first scenic drive lottery' is being run this holiday weekend to entice visitors back to the cyclone-ravaged district.

Destination Coromandel’s Lucky Loop lottery is being launched from Friday 21 April till Anzac Day on the following Tuesday.

The region will also get a boost from waka ama nationals due this weekend, involving more than 1000 people.

The Lucky Loop lottery will potentially reward travellers using SH25. Cameras at secret locations from Thames to Waihi will be taking snaps at computer-generated random times with vehicles photographed winning prizes.

Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt said the lottery was to remind New Zealanders that the Coromandel region is open “and we’re ready to host them”.

“The Coromandel is still a fabulous destination to visit and we want to be back on the itinerary,” said Salt.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt says the Coromandel is open and ready to host visitors.

Prizes will include three nights at a Hahei Beach Resort Bach, boat trips, snorkel tours and even dozens of Coromandel oysters.

Destination Hauraki Coromandel general manager Hadley Dryden says this campaign is the first of its kind in Coromandel and he believes it’s a world-first.

“There’s still a perception that the Coromandel isn’t open and uncertainty about access, so we wanted to encourage visitation by doing something really fun. Not only can travellers win prizes, but they’ll also help out all the local businesses who have been affected by adverse weather this year.

“Despite the coastal loop taking a tad longer than driving over the hill, travellers will also be rewarded with fantastic views and a diverse range of homegrown local experiences. As locals know, it’s worth taking your time and stopping off along the way,” said Dryden.

Mike Grogan, director of Cathedral Cove Kayak Tours, which is part of the campaign said: “Anything we can do to get Kiwis coming back to see us more regularly is a good thing. And it’s cool to see it in done in a fun and innovative, typically Coromandel way.”

Details on the winners will be posted to luckyloop.co.nz after the weekend.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals will take place from 21-22 Apri at Whitianga’s Buffalo Beach.

The racing will involve 1,045 paddlers, representing 56 different clubs, from all across Aotearoa.

“We are looking forward to bringing this event to Whitianga and having our waka ama whānau join us at this amazing location,” said Waka Ama NZ chief executive Lara Collins.

The event has had strong support from the district council and the Whitianga community, including local business, Waka Ama NZ said.