Rugby club turned migrant centre ready for multi-million redevelopment

An artist’s impression of a refurbished Settlement Centre Waikato, on the edge of Hamilton’s Claudelands Park.

A multi-million redevelopment is coming for a migrant centre in former rugby clubrooms, thanks to a gifting and lease arrangement.

The decision on the Settlement Centre Waikato was made unanimously at this week’s Hamilton City Council community and natural environment committee meeting.

The former Marist Rugby Clubrooms – the current site of the centre, in Claudelands Park – will be transferred to the ownership of the Hamilton Multicultural Services Trust.

A 20-year lease of land at the site, at just over $800 a year, will also be granted.

Mayor Paula Southgate told the meeting the city was home to 160 ethnicities and the arrangement was a “good fit” for the council’s social responsibilities in a multicultural community.

Praising the trust’s work, deputy mayor Angela O’Leary said: “This is the kind of deal that the city embraces and should”.

The trust has been providing services to migrants for more than 25 years.

Council staff have been working with the trust for five years on re-developing and extending the centre, at an estimated cost of $6.3 million. Work is due to start next month.

Reclassification of land at the park and new lease arrangements have enabled to trust to apply for grant funding. A significant percentage of the cost will be funded by secured grants, while the rest will be covered by either bank loans or grants.

The project is due in several stages over the next few years and includes a major internal refurbishment for various activities, new multi-use spaces and additional community event and administration areas.