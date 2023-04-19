Cyclone creates catch-22 for dune protection after seeds swept away

A lingering after-effect of Cyclone Hale is on spinifex – a plant which usually helps sand dunes stand strong in wild weather.

Dozens of spiky plants spread across sand dunes are usually what keep them strong against the elements, but what happens when even they fall victim to stormy weather?

The aftermath of Cyclone Hale has caused a signifiant environmental blow for the Thames-Coromandel region with spinifex seeds, key to sand dune protection having been swept away by the storm.

The kōwhangatara or spinifex seeds grow into vegetation seen on sand dunes at coastal beaches.

Spinifex help to boost the “resilience of dunes” and the “sustainability of the sand-binding”, Waikato Regional Council said.

Despite it being months after Cyclone Hale, environmentalists and officials have discovered a decline in seedheads, creating a catch-22 for future storm protection.

Summer offers a “small window” each year for Coastcare groups to collect seeds from the native dune grass.

These generate more plantings for the following year.

Groups from Whangapoua, Matarangi, Kūaotunu, Ōpito Bay, Wharekaho, Buffalo Beach, Onemana and Whangamatā picked up on the concerning find.

“The window of opportunity to pick is small – you have to pick plants at the time the plants are releasing.” said Kim Lawry, project manager of Mercury Bay Environmental Trust.

“After a storm, spinifex would naturally walk backward and sends runners inland to re-establish further up dune ... that was before coastal squeeze interfered with this process, and now we can’t just leave them to it.”

On many beaches, spinifex has limited space to retreat inland, Lawry said, and there isn’t enough room between the shoreline, houses and roads either.

The diminishing Spinifex was discussed at a Coastal Restoration Trust conference, said Mātanga Taiao coastal scientist for Thames-Coromandel District Council Jamie Boyle – and professionals are seeking solutions.

“Discussion was had on the potential limitation of spinifex. At present, the main issue is the amount of spinifex each supplier can provide each consecutive year.”

Suppliers were looking to work together to supply to their own regions, which will then allow for a more sustainable, continued provision of the native plants.

“There is really one main supplier that feeds several regions across NZ, however, there are several others that have the capacity to be a supplier.”