Regional theatre worries at latest lifeline thrown to Founders backers

The in-progress regional theatre site on Victoria St, Hamilton – there are fears keeping Founders Theatre going could threaten its viability.

Hamilton’s embryonic $80 million Waikato Regional Theatre is concerned plans to redevelop Founders Theatre could affect the regional project’s commercial viability and raising of the last $3 million it needs.

The regional theatre’s Waikato Regional Property Trust (WRPT) went public with its concerns Tuesday after Hamilton city’s community and natural environment committee threw the Theatre of the Impossible Trust (TOTI) a last lifeline till 19 May over Founders.

That date is the deadline for what’s seen as a last chance for TOTI to convince councillors it has a good case to carry out a Founders refurbishment.

The committee’s decision followed a report estimating more than $41 million was needed to refurbish Founders but TOTI reckons it can do a revamp for around $10 million. TOTI’s confirmed its current plans include a 500-seat auditorium.

“Keeping the Founders as any kind of event venue will create a significant challenge to the viability of the business plan for the Waikato Regional Theatre,” said WRPT chairperson Ross Hargood in a letter to councillors.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Philanthropic arts group Theatre of the Impossible Trust (TOTI) want to restore and repurpose Founders Theatre as an arts, culture, music and heritage hub.

Having Founders retain a theatre or auditorium would be a threat to the council’s significant $25 million investment in the regional theatre.

“Through council’s own contractual requirements the feasibility of the new theatre’s operations is predicated on its programme including community events – the very ‘town hall’ activities being proposed for Founders,” Hargood said.

He was also worried about Founders developments affecting regional theatre fundraising: “To cast yet another capital project into the competitive and reducing community funding pool, in a post-Covid weakened economy, is not prudent and creates further challenges for existing projects.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Momentum chief executive Kelvyn Eglinton says any theatre space at a revamped Founders site would be worrying for the regional theatre’s viability.

Kelvyn Eglinton, chief executive of Momentum Foundation which has helped drive the regional theatre, said the Founders situation “confuses the market” for raising donations.

There was no problem if Founders was just a community hub but any theatre space was worrying, he said.

WRPT wasn’t opposed to TOTI talking to them about how any such space at a revamped Founders might fit into the wider theatres strategy for Hamilton but it hadn’t engaged with them.

However, beyond the letter to councillors, WRPT wasn’t planning any more hard lobbying of the council on the issue.

“We’re not trying to knife anyone in the back here,” Eglinton said, but added delivering on the council’s $25 million investment in the regional theatre was potentially being challenged by any support for TOTI.

Tom Lee/Stuff Councillor Andrew Bydder says: “Founders is not in competition with the regional theatre.”

Councillor Andrew Bydder, who’s helping TOTI, said he was disappointed by the letter.

He confirmed TOTI’s 500-seat auditorium plan but insisted “Founders is not in competition with the regional theatre”.

The auditorium would be aimed at the likes of schools and others who couldn’t afford to use the regional theatre. “It’s a completely different market. There is not the ability to have the sort of quality show the regional theatre can provide. It’s cheap and cheerful stuff,” Bydder said.

TOTI trustee Graham Haines agreed. “There’s no way that TOTI is into bringing the Rolling Stones to Hamilton or a commercial band or professional theatre group. We would never do that.”

He was convinced the consultants’ suggestion of a Founders refurb costing more than $41 million was wrong. “The reason it doesn’t make sense is because $40 million is half the total of the build on the new regional theatre.”