Construction of $40 million Waikato Regional Renal Centre begins

The sod turning happened on Wednesday, and Te Whatu Ora Waikato’s Mark Waitai and Chris Lowry are pictured breaking ground.

Construction has begun on a new Waikato Regional Renal Centre.

A sod-turning ceremony on Wednesday marked the beginning of the renal centre’s construction at Waiora Waikato hospital campus in Hamilton.

It would be called Te Pureoranga – Waikato Regional Renal Centre, with the name gifted by Te Haa o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa.

The renal centre was planned to open in May 2024 and was the first stage of a wider building programme, which included the new adult acute mental health inpatient facility.

The name Te Pureoranga described the process and outcome of renal services - where patients and whānau access critical life-saving services with the aspiration that their sacred rite to purification and the restoration of their wellbeing would be achieved in both physical and spiritual realms.

The ceremony was led by mana whenua Te Haa o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa chairman Sonny Karena, and the ground was jointly broken by Te Whatu Ora regional director of hospital and specialist services for Te Manawa Taki Chris Lowry and and interim executive Director Māori, Equity, Health and Improvement for Waikato, Mark Waitai.

Mark Taylor/Stuff All outpatient services will be in one building under the new model, said Te Whatu Ora medical director of cancer and chronic conditions for Waikato Dr Andrew Henderson, right. He’s pictured in 2019 in the old regional renal centre, with diabetes physician Dr Justina Wu and director for cancer and regional services Alex Gordon (file photo).

Te Whatu Ora medical director of cancer and chronic conditions for Waikato Dr Andrew Henderson said Te Pureoranga was a new purpose-built high-tech building that had space to grow.

It would bring all renal services together at one site, with 53 chairs for patients.

“This will enable us to deliver all our outpatient services within one dedicated building, with a range of specialists onsite to provide wrap-around care including dieticians, social workers, a podiatrist and a psychologist,” Henderson said.

“Our renal patients are with the service for anywhere between six months to many years, and can spend several hours a week with us so having access to all these specialities in the one space is important.”

Approximately 110 staff would move to the new facility once built.

Te Whatu Ora regional director of hospital and specialist services for Te Manawa Taki Chris Lowry said this was also the start of a larger construction programme for the new Adult Acute Mental Health inpatient facility.

“These are both very significant developments and when they’re finished will make a real difference for how we can support people in our community”

Tom Lee/Stuff This is the start of a larger construction programme for the new Adult Acute Mental Health inpatient facility, Te Whatu Ora regional director of hospital and specialist services for Te Manawa Taki Chris Lowry said (file photo).

The Government gave the go-ahead for the $115 million 64-bed mental health facility, and the $40 million relocation and replacement of the Waikato Regional Renal Centre in July 2022.

The mental health facility would be built in two phases, and would be situated on the old renal centre site.

This allowed for this new renal centre to be completed and the services to move across, making way for the mental health building to be completed.