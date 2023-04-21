More councils face sewage system 'code browns' says Hamilton leader

Development of the new Peacocke wastewater plant in Hamilton, which will help with sewage handling capacity issues in the city.

Many New Zealand councils could soon face the threat of wastewater system “code browns” – or spills from overloaded sewage pipes – if they don’t do more to proactively identify potential problems.

That warning from senior Hamilton city councillor Ryan Hamilton​ draws on the aptly named “code brown” alerts at swimming pools if faeces is spotted in the water.

Hamilton, strategic growth and district plan chairperson, made the comments in a report to Thursday’s committee meeting following new restrictions on housing hook-ups to the wastewater system in the city’s south-west due to spills from ageing infrastructure.

A number of other parts of Hamilton are also on a watch list of areas which face similar potential restrictions.

“Many councils I’m sure will be hitting constraints without realising and if they don’t ‘pop the hood’ soon they will be having more code browns in the near future,” Hamilton wrote.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Senior Hamilton city councillor Ryan Hamilton is concerned other councils could also face a growing number of sewage system “code browns” due to agei8ng infrastructure.

Hamilton, due to stand for National in Hamilton East this year, also lamented resource consent conditions under which Auckland’s wastewater system has “allowable overflow and discharge permissions” but “we do not”.

He mistakenly claimed “we get fined by regional council every time we have an overflow even if it has been exacerbated by weather events beyond our capacity”.

Queried about this during a break, Hamilton clarified with staff that in fact the regional council takes circumstances into account before taking any enforcement action after a spill.

But he said the main point was that Auckland was able to get consented wriggle room with spills.

In his report, Hamilton said the community and developers could take comfort from the city trying to balance strong growth with environmental responsibilities, particularly towards the Waikato River.

“The challenge of course is to find that balance and sweet spot,” he said, adding that directing housing intensification towards the central city and “appropriate greenfield sites” could help avoid spills.

A staff report detailed how the new restrictions on housing developments could see resource consents being granted but with no guarantee of connection to the wastewater network.

This was “not a great outcome” and “appropriate tools” would become available to indicate whether wastewater network capacity was available for developments.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Capacity issues with wastewater pipes have called into question the amount of infill housing Hamilton can deliver.

Hamilton said he hoped any new connections policy covering housing hook-ups to the wastewater network was used “as a very last resort, as we don’t want to ghost development, effectively where everyone’s all ready to go, but they’re not plugged in”.

However, development general manager Chris Allen​ again stressed to the hui that “the city is open for business – there’s lots of areas where there are no capacity constrains”.

But, he acknowledged “our three waters networks are finding it quite challenging to keep up with growth”.

Good investment had been undertaken and more was planned but there were new “interventions” due that were not provided for in the last long term plan. Allen admitted some interventions “popping up” probably should have been funded previously. Discussions would continue on this in a public excluded part of the meeting, he said.

Mayor Paula Southgate highlighted concern from members of the public over whether their properties were “lucky” enough to be in areas without actual or potential development restrictions due to wastewater capacity.

Strategic waters infrastructure manager Jackie Colliar​ said there could be opportunities to go for “lower hanging fruit” options to resolve existing issues. ​

Southgate was keen to see more public information to help people understand the “eye watering” sums involved in waters infrastructure, whoever ended up managing it for the city.

Allen said the council was working with the Department of Internal Affairs so the Government understood the city’s needs.

A Hamilton Urban Growth strategy signed off at the hui and the yet to be finalised Plan Change 12 are due to help manage development intensification by directing it to the central city and greenfield sites, rather than older suburban areas.