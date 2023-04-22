A French-Canadian rebel gets his last wish from a NZ shipwreck, 185 years later

HMS Buffalo traversed the seas between England, Australia, Canada and New Zealand spending a lifetime carrying convicts, immigrants, troops and political prisoners.

An imprisoned French-Canadian rebel and a shipwreck off the coast of Whitianga may seem worlds apart, but one voyage bonded them together.

And on Saturday insurgent Fancois Xavier Prieur will have his final wish granted as a memento made from the ship he came to hate will begin its journey back to his homeland in time for a commemoration to mark his fight for freedom.

Prieur and 57 other convicts were carted onto the HMS Buffalo and shipped across the globe to Australia after fighting in the Lower Canada Rebellion – an uprising against British rule in Quebec in 1838.

Although Prieur and his fellow exiles would be forever scarred by the ordeal he had a lingering request.

It was to have a piece of the ship that carried him, preserved in his name and made into a cross.

Built in 1813 in India, HMS Buffalo traversed the seas between England, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, spending a lifetime carrying convicts, immigrants, troops and political prisoners.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Pieces of wreckage from HMS Buffalo, a ship wrecked just off the beach at Whitianga in 1840, are washing up after recent storms.

While anchored in Mercury Bay in 1840, the Royal Navy transport ship was struck by foul weather and wrecked.

The remains of the now famous wreck have lain beneath the lapping waves of Whitianga’s Buffalo Beach for over 180 years.

The wreck, which sits just 50m out from shore is now a protected archaeological site.

Prieur was an idealistic young man inspired to take part in the rebellion, said Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland Manager, Bill Edwards, who uncovered Prieur’s story.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga French insurgent Fancois Xavier Prieur was captured by the British in the early 1800s and carted across the world to Australia.

“The young dissident recorded the privations he experienced on the Buffalo as well as his time in various prisons in Canada and Australia.”

Onboard the Buffalo the prisoners were housed in harsh and unforgiving conditions, with Prieur recounting how common criminals were offered more shipboard freedom and better food than the rebels.

Years later Prieur and other exiles who were onboard the Buffalo never forgot about the ship that hauled them across the world.

Prieur requested to have a piece of the ship formed into crosses in remembrance of their ordeal.

“A wounded man preserves as a memento the bullet or piece of shrapnel that has been extracted from his lacerated flesh. Well, I, too, would like to possess a little cross made from the wood from which this vessel was constructed, and within whose sides my heart and my body have been lacerated by unworthy treatment,” Prieur said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The HMS Buffalo wreck rests just 50m out from Buffalo beach in Whitianga, Coromandel Peninsula.

Given it is illegal to take anything from the wreckage, Prieur’s request would not have been possible.

The ship used to be cushioned in a blanket of sand, buffering it from storms, but that had receded and overtime pieces of timber, believed to be from the vessel, have been found after stormy weather had washed them in.

This year – 185 years after he was captured and imprisoned – Francois Prieur’s wish will be fulfilled.

Mercury Bay Museum and the HMS Buffalo Re-examination Project, with support from Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, have collaborated to have three small wooden crosses crafted from the debris.

Ageing and decay as well as battering from storms have meant parts of the sunken ship have begun to wash ashore.

The tāonga (gift/token) will be blessed with guidance from local iwi Ngāti Hei during a presentation coinciding with National Patriots' Day in Canada which commemorates the uprising.

The crosses will be gifted to the descendants of Francois Prieur, Mercury Bay Museum Manager Rebecca Cox said.

“On April 22 we will be blessing these with support from the local Roman Catholic community before they begin their journey to Canada where they will be presented to descendants of Francois Prieur and his home parish.”