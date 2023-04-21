Tainui's big new office building to open in the Hamilton CBD

The all but completed new ACC Waikato headquarters being offically opened on Saturday.

ACC’s major new office development in central Hamilton officially opens on Saturday, built by Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) at a cost of more than $50 million.

The impressive and eye-catching 8500sqm site, on the corner of Collingwood and Tristram streets, is the latest in a series of developments that are revitalising the inner city.

The four-storey building has been under construction since 2020 and will enable all ACC staff in Hamilton to work under one roof.

The opening ceremony was to be attended by Kiingi Tuheitia, ACC chair Steve Maharey and key leaders from Waikato-Tainui.

The complex is on Waikato-Tainui Treaty of Waitangi settlement land.

ACC was to take an initial 15 year lease, with four rights of renewals of three years.

It’s expected to help bring more foot traffic into the CBD.

Back in 2020, TGH chief executive Chris Joblin said the project “reconfirms our commitment to the CBD, we want to see it grow”.

Christel Yardley/stuff Putting flesh on the frame – a file shot of the ACC building development in 2020. Saturday will see its official opening.

"It's our first big development inside the CBD. Our focus, aside from Ruakura, is around enhancing our property portfolio within Hamilton's CBD," he said then.

The building is designed as a low-rise, three-pavillion building, with food and beverage services operating out of the first floor.

The complex was to be designed to minimise the corporation's environmental footprint, with EV car, scooter and bike charging stations available. Solar water heating and an emphasis on reuse and recycling of materials were also being incorporated.

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams has described the ACC buildings as one of a suite of projects of high impact work that are bringing new zest to the central city.