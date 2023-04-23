Big boost for mall CCTV and licence plate cameras as Hamilton cracks down on crime

An extra $400,000 for CCTV and licence plate cameras is a key feature on the list of Hamilton crime-fighting initiatives to be funded by $1 million in new Government cash.

Part of a $1 million government grant to fight Hamilton crime will be used to expand the closed circuit TV network and the city’s “fledgling” vehicle licence plate tracking cameras.

Hamilton’s Safest City Taskforce pitch to get the cash followed a surge of ram raids and burglaries in the city, often involving young people.

The list of initiatives has just been released and, besides the upgrade in surveillance technology, they will involve more help for the likes of retailers to avoid robberies and greater support for at-risk youth, including a new 24-hour drop-in centre.

The city already had $530,000 set aside for new CCTV and licence plate cameras this year but the new list features an extra $250,000 for monitoring vehicle plates and $150,000 for CCTV.

READ MORE:

* City taskforce dices $1m fund to help stem crime



That $250,000 for licence plate monitoring will boost the number of “primary traffic routes” to be covered, while the CCTV $150,000 will help expand cameras more quickly to shopping centres in the “high deprivation areas” of Bader, Enderley and Nawton.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Countdown in Nawton – CCTV cameras will be expanded into the suburb under new city council plans.

Mayor Paula Southgate said the extra $400,000 in total for cameras “enables us to go further, faster, which is really good”.

The embryonic automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) network in the city is being rolled out over the next two months, inreasing the likelihood that stolen or wanted vehicles will be identified and have an impact on the number of ram raids “noting that stolen vehicles are the prime means for [creating] forced entry”.

ANPR – which has been effective elsewhere in Aotearoa – would increase the chance of stolen vehicles being spotted before they are used in crimes, council information said.

“Hamilton city may [currently] be seen as a soft target as there is no ANPR system in place.”

In an interview, Southgate said ANPR would be very useful to police.

“It will be able to track stolen vehicles much more quickly and easily.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The aftermath of a recent ram raid in Hillcrest.

More CCTV cameras in shopping centres would help “initiate early intervention action to prevent crime or to lessen the impact of crime”, the council’s information said.

On potential criticisms about expanding electronic survelliance, Southgate said: “What else do we have? We've got to do what we’ve got to do.”

Another $250,000 is set aside for “target hardening” initiatives, such as security upgrades at dairies, and another $100,000 for providing crime-related information to help “at risk” businesses. A further $100,000 is set aside for Hamilton-specific information gathering related to crime and communicating prevention measures.

On the social support front, $100,000 will help a 24/7 youth hub in Norton Rd, Frankton, to provide a safe place for youth and children.

Some $60,000 will go towards a Zeal street youth work drop-in centre in Ward Lane. $30,000 will help fund an outdoor gym in Nawton, $20,000 will go towards the Smooth Starts breakfast programme for schools, $18,000 will support mobile basketball facilities, and $10,000 will go towards a Mana Rangatahi programme for young people.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate and Hamilton city area police commander Inspector Andrea McBeth have been key figures in Hamilton’s Safest City Taskforce which lobbied for the $1 million.

On so-called “tough nuts” who might refuse social support, Southgate said she wanted to see more residential options provided by the Government to deal with the “worst recidivist” young offenders.

Acknowledging causes of crime were complex, she said: “When people have repeatedly offended something’s not working and we need to stop putting them through the same system.”

Hamilton was hurting because of crime and she had written to Police Minister Ginny Andersen​ about the need for the Government to do more about recidivism.

“People are fearful. I think Hamilton is absolutely hungry for some solutions to this. They’re desperate to have safer communities.”

She wasn’t “overly optimistic” about the $1 million measures leading to a “massive” decrease in crime but they would help, and she was ready to go back to Government for more funding later.