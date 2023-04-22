Ten people arrested, charged for burglaries in north Waikato

Police arrested 10 people for burglaries in Huntly and Te Kauwhata in the last fortnight (file photo).

Ten people have been arrested and charged for separate burglaries in north Waikato

These incidents were mostly in Huntly and Te Kauwhata over the last fortnight, Waikato West response manager acting senior sergeant Leo Belay said.

The burglaries ranged from commercial premises to residential dwellings and farms. Officers recovered tractors, motorbikes, machinery, general store goods and personal items.

All offenders have been, or are in the process of being placed before the courts – with some facing multiple charges.

In the same period, police in Te Kauwhata carried out two search warrants that led to the arrest of two offenders on five methamphetamine related charges.

Police seized both methamphetamine and cash during these searches.

“These results are a direct reflection of the hard work that the frontline officers have put in and their commitment to holding these offenders accountable,” Belay said.

Police were following “strong lines of enquiry” to locate remaining suspects, he said.

When there is criminal or anti-social behaviour occurring right now, people should call 111. Other information could be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.