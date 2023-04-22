One person dead after two-vehicle crash near Whatawhata

One person has died and another two seriously injured after a crash on State Highway 23 (file photo).

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 23 this morning.

The highway, west of Whatawhata, was closed and diversions were in place while emergency services responded to the crash that was reported shortly before 7am on Saturday, a police statement said.

One person died at the scene and two other people were injured.

Two St John ambulances, a first response vehicle, and a manager attended the crash and treated two people.

Both people were both taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition, a statement said.

The road was expected to be closed for some time, with motorists asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and enquiries into what happened were underway, the statement said.