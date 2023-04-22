Waikato-Tainui's new office building opens in Hamilton CBD

Mayor Paula Southgate, Tainui Group Holdings chair Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua, ACC CEO Megan Main, Kiingi Tuheitia, ACC board chair Hon Steve Maharey, Te Whakakitenga o Waikato chair Parekawhia McLean, Tainui Group Holdings CEO Chris Joblin, Waikato Tainui’s Te Arataura tribal executive chair Tukoroirangi Morgan, and Waikato-Tainui chief executive Donna Flavell at the official opening.

The sounds of karakia echoed around the brand-new four-storey ACC regional office at its official opening.

Members of hapuu Ngaati Korokii-Kahukura and Ngaati Hauaa, Ngaati Wairere, Ngaati Tamainupoo and Ngaati Maahanga trailed around the building, simultaneously blessing each floor on Saturday morning.

Kiingi Tuheitia presided over the karakia and opening of the office, which represented a strong and lasting partnership between Waikato-Tainui and the Crown.

He also unveiled the new name for building that was developed by Tainui Group Holdings – Amohia Ake.

READ MORE:

* Tainui's big new office building to open in the Hamilton CBD

* Tainui Group Holdings bosses issue apology after staffer's 'inappropriate' comments surface online

* Marae life shapes business leader's thinking



Kelly Hodel/Stuff The entry of the 8,500 square metre office on the corner of Collingwood and Tristram streets.

The name took its significance from the Waikato-Tainui saying, “Amohia ake te ora o te iwi, ka puta ki te whei ao - the wellbeing of the people is paramount.”

The 8,500 square metre office on the corner of Collingwood and Tristram streets would be the home of around 800 ACC staff, bringing together two existing offices.

The complex was on Waikato-Tainui Treaty of Waitangi settlement land, and was a maara kai or vegetable garden in pre-colonial days.

The opening of the building signified vision and success, Tainui Group Holdings chair Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The opening of the building signified vision and success, Tainui Group Holdings chair Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua said.

This development had been a significant and vital source of work and economic activity for the city during the volatile Covid period, she said.

It was the outcome of a three-year development project by Tainui Group Holdings, the commercial entity of Waikato-Tainui.

“How good it feels to be landowner and landlord to the Crown today,” she said.

The building had a distinctively Waikato look and feel, and would help ACC improve the quality of life for all New Zealanders.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The view out the window of the new ACC building.

“Developing Amohia Ake has been an awesome team effort under the testing circumstances of the pandemic and supply chain challenges.

“We are grateful to everyone who has worked together to deliver this great new asset for our Waikato iwi and to the central city,” Raumati-Tu’ua said.

Chair of Te Whakakitenga o Waikato (the Waikato-Tainui parliament) Parekawhia McLean said the new building was a case study for the successful commercial development of whenua that came back to the iwi through the 1995 settlement process and would produce benefits for all.

“Waikato-Tainui has proudly developed this whare as a long-term home for the hard-working kaimahi (staff) of ACC in a way that benefits ACC, Hamilton, our wider region and Waikato-Tainui itself.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The office building is located in Hamilton’s CBD.

It was a significant development for everyone, Minister for ACC Peeni Henare said.

“I’m delighted to see the culmination of this iwi and crown partnership and the vibrancy this will bring to the local CBD in the post-Covid era.”

ACC board chair Hon Steve Maharey said having all its Hamilton ACC staff in one office would be great for the team.

The building was fantastic, he said. It was modern, easy to get to in the central city, and would be easy to work in.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff ACC board chair Steve Maharey said the building was fantastic.

And its partnership with Waikato-Tainui was built into the design.

“This relationship is a great example of what can be done across the country.”

ACC team members would progressively move into the new building from April 26, with full occupation complete by early May.