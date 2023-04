A man arrived at Tokoroa Hospital on Friday afternoon with a gunshot wound (file photo).

Police are investigating after a man arrived at a rural hospital in Waikato with a gunshot wound.

The man self-presented at Tokoroa Hospital around 4.30pm on Friday, police said in a statement.

“He is in a serious condition and was transported to Waikato Hospital via helicopter.”

Enquiries to determine what happened were ongoing, the spokesperson said.