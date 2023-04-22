Police called to more than 20 disorderly boy racers in north Waikato

The group of vehicles was dispersed around 2:40am, police said. (file photo)

A group of more than 20 disorderly boy racers on a north Waikato street were broken up by police in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of antisocial road user behaviour, and disorderly behaviour on Hampton Downs Rd, at Hampton Downs in Waikato district, around 2am on Saturday.

The group of vehicles was dispersed around 2:40am and “enquiries continue”, a police spokesperson said.

“It’s important that people with concerns about illegal street-racing behaviour contact police as soon as possible with as much detail as possible – including number plates and descriptions if it is safe to do so.”

The spokesperson said if officers could not attend immediately, these details helped with follow-up enquiries.

“We welcome any information which may assist us with our enquiries, which can include CCTV or video.

“These enquiries can and do result in enforcement action.”

Police understood witnessing this type of behaviour was frustrating, the spokesperson said, but urged members of the public not to get involved.

This comes after the Waikato District council proposed car curfew for street racer trouble spots as part of its Public Places and Traffic Bylaw.

The proposed Light Motor Vehicle Prohibitions clause would mean the council could restrict vehicles weighing less than 3500kg from using certain roads between 9pm and 4am.

People who witnessed antisocial driving behaviour should call 111 immediately, or could call 105 to report an incident after the fact.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.