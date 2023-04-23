Bookworms out in force for Rotary club's book fair

Taray Sharma (12) loves reading books, especially sci-fi adventures. He was at the Rototuna Book fair for two days in a row.

There are only so many books that 12-year-old Tanay Sharma can carry.

The Hamilton student was one of the several dozen avid book scavengers rifling through the Rototuna Rotary Book fair during the final weekend of the school holidays.

It was a family affair for the Sharma’s with Mum Dipika, scanning the bookshelves with her son while Dad Viveve volunteered on the front counter.

For Sharma, there is something about a hard-copy book that never gets old.

There was likely over a thousand books in his collection he said from sci-fi action to adventure and magic themed titles.

“I have a bookshelf, but that’s completely full, so I have a huge pile of books on the floor now.”

Despite technology being popular amongst his generation, Sharma was more enticed by the piles of second-hand bargains.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Author Roderick Fry and his aunt Marie Ewbank. Marie is the second eldest daughter of Vincent and Marie Broom, who’s epic tale is soon to be released in the book A Message for Nasty.

“They’re entertaining, and you can read them over and over again, unlike with movies it gets plastered in your mind for ages, so you will always be able to recall what is going to happen.”

Clusters of people wandered through the doors at the Te Rapa racecourse on Sunday for the event.

With a reusable bag on one shoulder and free hands cradling teetering stacks of books, folk from all walks of life shimmied past one another while poking through the boxes.

Some had children in tow, while other book fanatics had a pre-written list – because who wants to double up on a title?

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Tony Richardson Convenor of the Rototuna Rotary Book Fair.

The vast range of books on offer and the fact they are “dirt cheap”, continues to lure people in, convenor, Tony Richardson said.

Having been run in Hamilton for at least a decade, the Rototuna Rotary Book fair hadn’t lost its spark.

About 100,000 books are donated to the club every year towards the series of book fairs.

“They’ve been predicting the death of the book for 50 years and that hasn’t happened yet, people just like the feel of a book,” Richardson said.

The event was once a large-scale affair run out of the Fairfield Rotary Book fair but at the turn of the pandemic, the organisers pivoted to “mini-fairs” which were slightly smaller but on a more regular basis.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Tanay Sharma (12) with his friend Beau Gillies (13) are in their element at the Rototuna Rotary Book fair.

The Book fair has been going for longer than president of the Rototuna Rotary book fair, Dave Wright, can remember.

Rototuna Rotary Club collect the funds raised from selling the thousands of second hand books and pour the profit into community centric projects like school resources or towards cyclone recovery efforts.

Wright believes “books are still popular”.

Over the duration of the weekend he estimated the book fair would have sold over 10,000 books.

“Some people have said that books are actually more popular now than they ever were and that might be because of Covid 19, because we all suddenly had some time on our hands, but we haven’t really seen a drop in book interest at all,” he said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times The Rototuna Rotary Book fair has been running for as long as Dave Wright can remember.

“People like a tactile thing and a book is a page...there is a sentimental side too as some of us actually like to keep books....if you look at records and albums and even singles have become popular again. ”

With another book fair done and dusted until the next marked for July, and then again in October, the Rototuna Rotary club were always looking for volunteers to pitch in.

“It’s not so much the number of books, it’s the weight of the boxes,” Richardson said.

Book fairs only survived, with the human-labour and their survival counted on volunteers.