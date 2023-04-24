Man arrested after reports of window-smashing spree in Paeroa

Eleven buildings and three vehicles were found to be damaged and had windows smashed in Paeroa earlier this month..

A man has been arrested following reports of a window-smashing spree in Paeroa earlier this month.

Eleven buildings and three vehicles were found damaged, with windows smashed on the evening of Saturday, April 8, police said.

“An investigation was commenced, and thanks to good information from the public as well as CCTV footage, a suspect was identified, and the 25-year-old man was arrested,” police said.

The man was charged with multiple counts of wilful damage and was next due to appear in Hamilton District Court on May 11.

Police thanked the community members who came forward and helped provide information.