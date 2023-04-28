Senior judge backs more rehab beds for Hamilton

Modelled use of a methamphetamine pipe – use of the drug has snowballed in New Zealand, says a Hamilton addictions specialist wanting to start a new rehab facility in the city.

A senior district court judge is backing having more residential rehab beds and other treatment-related services for Hamilton.

Waitakere-based Judge Lisa Tremewan has overall responsibility for the three specialist adult Alcohol and Other Drugs Treatment courts in Auckland Central, Waiktakere and Hamilton.

She says a shortage in the latter of rehab beds and safe places for people to stay pre- and post-treatment is hampering the potential uptake of the court’s services in Waikato.

The specialist courts focus on supporting people to overcome addictions that help drive their offending by offering an alternate but far-from-soft recovery pathway rather than pure punishment.

Supplied Judge Lisa Tremewan from the Alcohol and Other Drugs Treatment Court - Te Whare Whakapiki Wairua – wants more residential rehab beds for Hamilton.

“Things are going well,” generally for those who do make it to the Hamilton court, Te Whare Whakapiki Wairua ki Kirikiriroa, established just two years ago, Tremewan said.

But one key issue was “sufficiency of treatment” services locally.

Providing enough rehab beds and safe places pre-and post-treatment was ”a work in progress”, she said in an interview Thursday.

“Residential treatment beds are very limited...and the other deficit is transitional accommodation.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Manning St rehab director Stephen King is keen to expand the number of residential treatment beds in Hamilton but says he’s still awaiting information from health agency Te Whatu Ora.

The director of Hamilton’s Manning St rehab facility Stephen King late last year unveiled plans to establish a new city treatment facility akin to Auckland’s respected Higher Ground. It would provide another 20 rehab beds, but needs at least $1.75 million a year from the Government.

At the time he was awaiting the outcome of a review of residential services in the region, due last month, before making a funding bid. But he said Thursday he did not know now when the review would be finished.

On a suggestion that King’s Manning St-specific comments supported her thoughts on a lack of facilities generally, she said: “I don’t disagree with you.”

Tremewan said she knew King and his work well.

“One might think that he would be well-placed to do more with the [Manning St] site that he has and the experience that he has.”

She said shortages could mean that someone in custody, motivated to get into recovery, could simply stay in custody longer than was ideal. She compared that to a cancer patient awaiting chemotherapy that wasn’t currently available.

So someone could think “although I’m on the books and turning up they haven’t actually got the goods to give me yet”.

123rf Misuse of alcohol – which too often plays a part in offending such as violence and drunk driving – and other drugs is the focus of the Alcohol and Other Drugs Treatment court in Hamilton.

Besides her comments on things generally going well within the court system in Hamilton, with some “great work” being done, Tremewan stressed the process wasn’t a quick fix with the average time under the court’s watch being 18 months.

“People’s addictions didn’t happen overnight. Their recovery doesn’t happen overnight.”

Most before the courts had significant trauma in their backgrounds and addressing that was hard. “Our participants tell us this is way harder than prison.”

The goal of many was “they just want a normal life”.

“They want to meet their responsibilities to their whānau – that’s a very big one, particularly [for their] children.”

Tremewan was confident that “in the fullness of time” Hamilton would be delivering services at the level of the well-established Auckland courts, whose graduates have in some cases gone on to work in the recovery field.

Manning St’s King, meanwhile, said: “We are short of residential rehab beds to support the drug court here.”

Of the wait for Te Whatu Ora’s review, he said: “The general message is don’t expect change any time soon....they’re not saying yes, they’re not saying no, they’re just not saying.”

He was particularly concerned that methamphetamine use had boomed and was contributing to crime and violence.

Client feedback was that crime helped pay for addictions to drugs, tobacco and alcohol, as well as food and other costs. “The money’s got to come from somewhere. It’s hard to fund a drug habit in this financial climate.”