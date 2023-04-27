One person injured after car rolls down a bank near Raglan

A person was hurt after a car crashed down a bank near Raglan on Thursday.

A car has rolled down a bank near Raglan leaving at least one person injured.

Emergency services were called to Maungatawhiri Rd just after 6pm on Thursday after receiving reports of the single car crash.

Fire and Emergency Northern shift manager Colin Underway said the car had rolled down a bank.

Helicopters were called in Auckland and Waikato to help with any patients at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

At least one person was indicated to have serious injuries, they said.

One person was taken to hospital and inquires were underway to determine the cause of the crash, the spokesperson said.