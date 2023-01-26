Major road works to link growing parts of Cambridge begin this month

Major road works supporting growth of 2500 homes, retirement village, among other developments in Cambridge will begin this month.

The road works are the beginning of a two-year road works project and Waipā District Council’s transportation manager Bryan Hudson says it is to connect the new developments and growth cells with the rest of the community.

It would support the C2 growth cell to the west of the town. When complete this area will hold 2500 homes, Cambridge Ryman Retirement Village, a new primary school, a recreational reserve and playground, neighbourhood shops and supporting underground infrastructure.

Supplied Locations of new housing developments C1. C2 and C3 Growth Cell areas within the Cambridge Context.

Motorists and cyclists could expect traffic disruption, with reduced speed limits and traffic management in place, Hudson said.

The $3.5 million contract for the first stage of works will take form with road upgrades on Hamilton Road, between Vogel Street and just past Kelly Road.

It will also involve extending the Hamilton Road cycleway, adding a signalised pedestrian crossing on Hamilton Road outside Little Thinkers kindergarten, as well as new bus stops and shelters outside and across the road from the new medical centre.

Work is expected to be completed by July 2023.