Paeroa pizza shop rebuilding from the base up following fire

Pizza Box in Paeroa is rebuilding after it was completely gutted by a fire.

Along Paeroa's main street, tucked between two antique stores, Pizza Box is boarded up with sheets of wood.

The popular pizza shop has been reduced to bricks following a blaze that ripped through the building on July 12.

For the store's owner, Vishal Sharma, losing the business was comparable to losing a loved one, but a rebuild is on the table.

The July blaze broke out around 9.15pm, and is believed to have been caused by the spontaneous combustion of oily rags.

PHIL MAURICE Firefighters were called to a blaze at the Pizza Box shop in Paeroa on Friday night, July 12, 2019.

Eight fire crews were called to the fire and remained at the scene until 2am.

But three months on, Sharma is planning a rebuild that will see the familiar Pizza Box ideals upheld, but in a modern shop with more room for dining in.

"For me, if you lose your business, you lose everything, and running a business is not easy. We started our dream in Paeroa, with a new house, and we've only just settled in," he said.

"But the community here have been really cooperative, especially my neighbours.

"This is a hard time, but we have to move on, we can't be stuck on something that has gone."

Pizza Box is a family-owned and run business and Sharma said they lost everything in the blaze.

He has owned Pizza Box for 18 months, and didn't buy-in to the notion that the building was "cursed".

Seven years earlier, 55-year-old Jordan Voudouris​ closed up what was then known as Mykonos​ on the main drag around 10pm. Sometime between 1.30am and 4.30am a fatal shot was fired from a .22 calibre firearm. His killing remains unsolved.

"My business was going really good... and I don't trust in these things, I trust in my hard work," Sharma said.

"This is not an easy thing to have happened, but you have to move on. There are very good people here. It's a beautiful community."

Sharma is hopeful Pizza Box will return to Belmont Rd around Easter 2020. It is being built by Paeroa builder Murray Pennell.