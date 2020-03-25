Ngatea's main street upgrade to wait as work halted on state highways

Ngatea's main road along State Highway 2 was originally expected to be closed for two weeks, reopening on January 24, but unforeseen strengthening work put the construction behind schedule.

All non-essential work on state highways will cease when the country enters its four-week lockdown​, the transport agency confirmed.

This includes the upgrade of State Highway 2, through Ngatea's main street, which first began on January 14.

"Capital works on state highway projects are not classified as essential services, and we have advised contractors and sub-contractors to make arrangements for work to shut down from [Wednesday]," NZTA general manager transport services Brett Gliddon said.

"Our immediate focus is on ensuring the health and safety of workers and the wider community during this very difficult time. We are committed to doing our part as New Zealand comes together to respond to this unprecedented challenge."

Gliddon said some critical state highway maintenance work and emergency works will continue, and staff will also be maintained in traffic control operations centres, to ensure that the state highway network remained safe for essential travel.

The agency will also ensure that all temporarily closed worksites on the state highway network remain safe for road users, and appropriate traffic management measures will be in place.

Gliddon said that while there will be an impact on the timelines for some projects, the effect of the shutdown on specific projects wouldn't be known for some time.

Preparation work for the third stage of the road renewal kicked off on March 5.

At the time, the road renewal work was on track to be completed by the first week of April. After that, Higgins would begin work on the parking bays.

The final surface layer of asphalt was expected to be laid in late April, followed by road marking. This would mark the end of the agency's part of the main street upgrade.

In a statement, Hauraki District Council said that prior to the shutdown, the contractor Higgins will be making the site "as safe as possible".

The road has been reopened to traffic in both directions, with a speed limit of 30kmh. There are centreline cones and edge line cones through a significant portion of the site; however, all accesses to businesses and private driveways remain open, council said.

The site will also be monitored daily by Higgins staff, and mobile VMS Board will be installed at each end of the site advising of the uneven surface.