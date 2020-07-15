Pokie machines still above ideal numbers within Hauraki District

In 2019, of the $2.1m in gaming machine proceeds, only $432,791.92 – 21 per cent – was received by Hauraki organisations (file photo).

After nine years of consistent pokie levels in the Hauraki, the district council is keen to see the number of machines, and gambling related harm, reduced.

Hauraki District Council’s proposed Gambling Policy was adopted for public consultation on Wednesday, following a social impact assessment undertaken by staff.

The assessment found that while gambling was often a harmless form of entertainment, the district had a high deprivation level, and far too little of what was taken from the district had direct benefits back into the community.

It was a policy that made council look good, but achieved very little, one councillor said.

In 2019, of the $2.1m in gaming machine proceeds, only $432,791.92 – 21 per cent – was received by Hauraki organisations.

In nine years, there has also been no reduction in gaming machines in the district.

The current policy is considered to be a ‘sinking lid’, meaning that over time, it aims to reduce the number of gaming machines and venues throughout the district.

The current policy’s cap for gaming venues is nine with a max of 69 machines; however, due to the licences held prior to the adoption of the Gambling Policy, there is a total of 119 machines.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Hauraki District Council wishes to continue with a sinking lid policy, meaning no new gaming machines are allowed in the district, and any machines that are removed cannot be replaced (file photo).

Councillor Duncan Smeaton told staff on Wednesday that the policy “frustrates” him, due to the 50-machine difference in council’s sinking lid cap, and what was actually out there.

“This makes it seem like we're really trying hard to reduce the number of pokie machines in the district, and the actual fact is we're achieving very little.”

Deputy Mayor Paul Milner agreed.

“Our communities need a little help in this space. There’s no point cutting the knees off a business that relies on it, but over a period of time, it needs to get better.”

Council’s current policy was last reviewed in 2017 and is due for review by October 2020. The policy was originally set to be reviewed in April/May 2020, however with Covid-19, the review was postponed.

Council wishes to continue with a sinking lid policy, meaning no new gaming machines are allowed in the district, and any machines that are removed cannot be replaced.

Feedback on the policy will run from July 17 to August 17.