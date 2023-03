Police were notified of the crash, which occurred on Miranda Rd, at 9:05pm (file photo).

A driver has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Hauraki District on Thursday night.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was killed in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit were in attendance on Thursday night, with the road closed while they examine the crash scene.