Coronavirus: Virus halts distribution of community papers

Readers of community newspapers will have to access local news via Neighbourly during the lockdown.

Government moves stopping publication of community newspapers have angered a senior National MP.

It comes after the Government declared community newspapers as being a non-essential service during the coronavirus Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown out of fear they could spread the virus. Daily newspapers are however still allowed to publish.

But Taupō MP, and National Party social development spokesperson, Louise Upston believes it will further isolate vulnerable members of communities such as the elderly.

KELLY HODEL / STUFF National MP Louise Upston fears vulnerable people will be left in the dark after the Government stops community papers from publishing during the lockdown (file photo).

"I think this is the wrong decision and will be pushing the Government to overturn their decision," she said.

"Local community papers are a critical source of information, inspiration and source of connection and community that has never been as important as it is now.

"I'm particularly concerned about those who are our most vulnerable, may not have access to the internet and need to get information on what support is available locally."

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fears distribution of community newspapers will further spread the virus (file photo).

Age Concern New Zealand chief executive Stephanie Clare, however, supports the Government's move and said messages were still getting through to the elderly.

"We all need to follow the advice from the Government," she said.

Clare said it was important elderly keep their televisions and radios on and phoned relatives and friends to keep connected.

123RF Community newspapers will not be published during the lockdown (file photo).

"This is a great time to share your wisdom, experiences and skills. You can learn from each other over the phone, both [with] what is happening today and in the past," she said.

"Their already established own networks and friendships are [also] still valuable sources of up to date knowledge."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Kris Faafoi was working with media outlets to work out the best way forward.

"Minister...Faafoi is in contact with some of those different producers, particularly community newspapers, to asks whether or not if they are able to utilise existing distribution, such as NZ Post or dairies, and can guarantee that there will be public health measures around close contact used within the printing element, "she said.

"If they can satisfy all those tests then there might be some opportunity there but again we apply the same principles we always have. We have to guarantee the safety of the workforce and at the moment the old forms of distribution just would not work in this current environment.

"We are having conversations to see if there are other ways that information can still be provided to the community."

In the meantime communities can access all important local news and updates that would usually be published in their community newspaper at Neighbourly.co.nz.

