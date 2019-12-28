Bus passenger takes over driving duties as InterCity driver falls sick

A passenger temporarily took over driving duties when the designated driver fell ill. (File photo)

A passenger took over driving duties when an InterCity bus driver fell ill on Saturday evening.

InterCity was investigating after the incident, but said the passenger was qualified and only "temporarily" drove the bus.

InterCity confirmed one of its drivers on Saturday evening replaced the original driver, who had earlier fallen ill.

A central North Island Facebook page claimed a "passenger" took over driving duties as the bus headed on State Highway 5 towards Rotorua.

The service was continuing through to Auckland, "albeit delayed", an InterCity spokesperson said.

"It appears that the original driver may not have followed company procedures when starting to feel ill," the company added

"A passenger who temporarily drove the bus was a qualified bus driver with the appropriate licence endorsements for a large passenger vehicle."

An investigation was underway to learn more about the incident and identify any follow-up actions, InterCity added.