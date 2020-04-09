Taupō Council announces Covid-19 lease relief

Commercial and community groups operating on council land can expect lease relief to help ease the disruption to business from Covid-19.

Taupō District Council has announced a lease fee waiver over the next few months, to help ease the burden of the Covid-19 shutdown.

The waiver was a move to support its commercial and community tenants, it said in a media release.

A one month lease fee waiver will be given to all private commercial leases, while any community leases will receive a three month waiver, with no expectation of repayment. This will be reassessed at the end of the waiver period.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said council has made this decision to help support a number of businesses, community groups and sports clubs across the district.

CHRIS MARSHALL/STUFF A waiver of leases for commercial and community tenants operating on property owned by the Taupō District Council has been announced as part of its Covid-19 relief.

"We have already announced a zero per cent general rates rise, and we are continuing to look at further ways to help out our community during what is an unprecedented and uncertain time," he said.

"We know many are struggling to survive, and this decision will go some way to support cash flow, while we continue to look at further measures to support our district's future.

"It will apply to more than 120 businesses and community organisations in the Taupō District."

Trewavas said council is also conscious that some in the community may have this year's rates instalment due soon.

"For residents who are directly impacted by Covid-19 and find themselves in financial hardship, please get in touch with us now to discuss your options. This is about working together to get through," he said.