Zero fee hike aimed as a leg up during Covid-19 crisis

The Taupō District Council will vote on Tuesday after Easter whether to freeze rates as an aid to help those struggling to cope with the financial effects of Covid-19.

The Taupō District Council has joined a number of other authorities aiming for a zero fees increase across the board - but it could mean a delay in some big council projects.

Once formalities are dealt with, a zero per cent increase for the 2020/21 year will be item one on the agenda for the TDC on Tuesday following Easter.

The extraordinary meeting will be the first since a number had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions and follows amendments to the Local Government and Meetings Act 1987 allowing councils to meet online.

Councils up and down the country have been under pressure to assist those affected financially by Covid-19, including a campaign and petition by the Taxpayers Union that calls for local councils "and all others to defer rate hikes for at least 12 months in order to aid economic relief in the fact of Covid-19."

Nine have so far signalled or are committed to doing so.

Taupō Mayor Trewavas signalled the zero increase in a release on April 3 but also indicated that it would mean some tough decisions.

"We will be looking at delaying any projects, like the council administration building, that are not time critical, reassessing our current levels of service and make some hard decisions to achieve this, but it is a goal we are 100 per cent committed to.

"The balance of course will be continuing to invest money in our local economy to help provide jobs."

CHRIS MARSHALL/STUFF Taupō Mayor David Trewavas - a zero per cent rates increase has been signalled by the Taupō District Council.

A decision on the council's new administrative building would be made as the council reconsidered its annual plan and made decisions on what it would continue to do or (more likely) not do, said a council spokesperson on Thursday.

Material for the meeting next week indicates a number of increases over the 2019/20 fees were discussed in early March and it was originally planned the council would adopt a draft fees and charges schedule for consultation during April.

But because of the far-reaching impacts of Covid-19, this would now not be acceptable, wrote policy advisor Tanya Wood in her report to the council.

"Council therefore intends on adopting a fees and charges schedule for 2020/21, which is almost the same as the schedule for the 2019/20 year."

Two small exceptions were expected to the zero rates increase - the building levy, collected by the council on behalf of the MBIE, would decrease from $2.05 to $1.75 and the per tonne disposal of refuse would increase from $120 to $130 a tonne which came as a result of legislative change relating to the Emission Trading Scheme.

Due to there being really no increases to the 2020/21 fees and charges, the council had decided not to consult on them, Wood's report stated.

The risk associated with this lack of consultation was considered minimal - owing to the zero increase and because a special consultative procedure had been run before the fees and charges were adopted for the 2019/20 year.

The TDC, which regularly live streams its full council meetings, will involve councillors connecting from their lockdown locations.

The meeting on Tuesday, April 14 begins at 1pm.