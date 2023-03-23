Young Taupō rowers taste success before Maadi Cup

Taupō junior rower Papillon Poynter winning the under-16 gold medal race at the recent North Island Secondary School Champs at Lake Karapiro.

At just 14-years of age, Taupō rower Papillon Poynter is already turning heads as the top North Island under-16 single sculler and is ready to take on the rest of New Zealand at the upcoming Maadi Cup.

Poynter won gold in the under-16 single sculls at the recent North Island Secondary School Champs, and at the AON Junior Regatta at Karapiro in February.

The Taupō-nui-a-Tia College student, along with her Taupō Junior Rowing Club teammates are preparing for the Maadi Cup, the New Zealand secondary school champs being held at Lake Karapiro from Monday next week.

Coach Mark Freeman said Poynter’s North Island Secondary School Championship win was one of the gutsiest performances he had seen.

“Papillon held the lead under a very strong challenge in the last 50m of the race.

“She was challenged by older and more experienced rowers but had the determination to hold on.

“I am extremely proud of Papillon and all the Taupō rowers with their achievements,” he said.

Poynter also won the B Final for the under-17 single sculls leaving six seconds of open water between her and her closest competitor.

Supplied/Waikato Times Taupō junior rowers at the recent AON Junior Regatta at Karapiro. Back row, left to right, Oscar Strik, Harry Febery, Joe Williams, Mark Freeman (coach), Zach Bidwell. Middle row, Jessica Hawkes, Papillon Pointer, Hunter Sapsford, Nico Febery, Maya Berger. Front row, Dasha King, Adam Williams, Emmeline Martin and Lucy McKay.

Joe Williams, representing Tauhara College, continued his strong first season finishing fifth in the boys under-16 single sculls A final, and Harry Febery (Taupō-Nui-A-Tia) placed third in the B final of the highly competitive under-18 single sculls.

Adah Williams and Maya Berger (Taupō-Nui-A-Tia) placed sixth in the B final of the girls under-15 double sculls.

Poynter was very happy with her wins and was focussed on the Maadi Cup, which will be a step up from the North Island champs with the presence of the big South Island schools.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of Maadi and would love to get a national title,” she said.

Supplied/Waikato Times Jo Williams finishes the boys under-16 single sculls A final in fifth in his first season rowing

Freeman said the Taupō Rowing Club fielded 12 rowers at the North Island champs, representing Taupo Nui a Tia, Tauhara College, and Waikato Diocesan School.

“This has been the most successful competition for the club in many years with rowers representing both Taupō schools making A and B Finals throughout the three-day regatta.”

Freeman started a high-performance programme last November involving a combination of gym work, pool work and many hours on the water rowing.

“They are working twice a day five days a week, and it appears to be paying off,” he said.

Supplied/Waikato Times Hunter Sapsford (front) and Zach Bidwell compete in the boys under-15 double sculls at the AON Junior Regatta at Lake Karapiro.

“Huge credit to the juniors who have stuck to the plan and turned up day in and day out.”

He said the majority of the 12-strong squad had less than two years experience and punched well above their weight.

“The race commentators at the regatta were often surprised to see the Taupō rowers vying for a place.

“Their strong finishes in the last 500m pushed them up out of the pack to place against the more well-known and larger teams,” Freeman said.

“They have worked their guts out for this for so long putting in hours and hours on the water most mornings. They are a small team with big hearts and have performed so well, especially given the high calibre of the competition.”