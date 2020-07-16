KCRFU announces new chairman

New KCRFU chairman Ron Thomassen at the presentation of two new Toyota Hilux vehicles in Taupo for the union's operations and rugby managers.

Ron Thomassen has been announced as the new chairman of the King Country Rugby Union.

He replaces outgoing chairman Ivan Haines who will remain on the union’s board.

Thomassen, who runs Thomassen Logging Ltd, has been active in the local rugby and business community for many years, said KCRFU rugby manager Josh Standen.

“Ron has sat on numerous other boards and committees in the wider Taupō area through this time and has been on the KCRFU board for the past five years.”

Thomassen played rugby in his youth in Putaruru, said Standen, and his son, Ben is currently pursuing rugby in Canterbury.

The union was still on the hunt for a new general manager, he said, at a presentation of two new Toyota Hilux SR Prerunners, sign written in KCRFU livery and complete with safety equipment from Terrain, at Taupō Toyota on Friday morning.

The vehicles, purchased by the union and serviced free by the business, would allow him and operations manager Kurt McQuilkin to get around the area they had to cover, including the union’s significant rural heartland.

“I see they’ve personalised the plates (MUT911 and MUT910),” joked Thomassen at the presentation.

A third vehicle will available for the general manager to use.