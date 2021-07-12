Euro 2020: England fans flock to Hamilton bar for nail-biting final

The highs and lows of the European Championship at The Londoner on Monday morning.

Within minutes, a Hamilton bar was empty.

All that remained at The Londoner were rows of chairs and empty bottles of beer after devastated football fans fled the scene following England’s loss in the Euro final against Italy.

An hour earlier, however, it was the place to be.

Sky Sport Italy have clinched the European Championship title after England endured a horror penalty shootout at Wembley.

The old-fashioned English pub on Victoria St in Hamilton was a full-house on Monday morning with at least 150 England fans claiming seats they pre-booked the week before.

Fans in football shirts – others in suits ready for a day at the office – quickly filled the room.

Chris Skinner was behind the bar, in charge of keeping punters happy.

TOM LEE/STUFF England fans thrilled with the first few kicks during the penalty shoot-out.

It was non-stop on the coffee machine. He’d even poured a decent number of beers – Golden Larger was a popular choice.

But as the game went into extra time, the tension grew.

Shouts of “Come on England!” left no corner silent.

The game went to a penalty shoot-out, but in the end, Italy took home the title.

People either dashed off to work or to enjoy the day they took off.

TOM LEE/STUFF Nicky and Adam Tildesley moved from Manchester to New Zealand five years ago.

But without a doubt, fans were heartbroken.

“To lose from a penalty shootout ... I’m gutted,” Nicky Tildesley told Stuff.

Her husband, Adam, was speechless.

The couple moved to New Zealand five years ago from Manchester. It’s a game they’ve been waiting all their lives for, Adam said earlier.

Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties at Wembley on Sunday (Monday NZ time). The match finished 1-1 after extra time.

TOM LEE/STUFF Richard Burrell is a superfan. He has the three lions and arsenal logo on each arm.

Richard Burrell was up at 4.30am and he managed to score himself a decent seat in front of the screen, too.

Kitted out in his football shirt, scarf and a positive attitude, Burrell was undoubtedly a superfan.

TOM LEE/STUFF Football fans cheering at The Londoner in Hamilton during the Euro 2020 final.

“Football is number one, All Blacks are number two,” he said.

He also had the three lions and The Arsenal football club’s logo tattooed on each arm.

The final was the first time the England men’s team played in a major final in 55 years.