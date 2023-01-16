Tamariki 'empty the tanks' on Lake Karāpiro during roasting hot waka ama race day

A six-person Tuurangawaewae Waka Sports Club crew got into the championship race for the 500m final. Pictured are team members Honi Day, 12, Quinn Manning, 11, and Tikirahi Wharekura, 12 .

Some of the youngest paddlers from the Waikato region have taken to the water for a roasting hot day of waka ama racing at the 2023 National Sprint Championships.

On Monday, not even the sweat brought on by the beaming sun could wipe their smiles away.

The faces of tamariki, returning to the jetty after powering through a race, spoke to the atmosphere down at the Lake Karāpiro grounds during the second day of racing.

A crew from Tuurangawaewae Waka Sports club got themselves in the championship race for the six-person 500m final.

The youngsters from Ngāruawāhia were some of the 2700 paddlers taking part in the event over the course of the week.

Captain Nirai Ranga, 12, craved the feeling of a competitive race where he and his team could showcase what their weeks upon weeks of training was for.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Tuku Pounamu James Wilson, 9, Kingston Poutapu-Ridley, 6, Tumaengaroa Taoho-Waitoa, 6, take a refreshing dip at the lake front while races take place.

He first picked up a waka paddle six years ago and has been on the water ever since.

A “nice good stroke, timing and having fun” is the key to a good race, Nirai said.

“I just like the attitude of my team and having fun...it’s all about fun,” he said.

Proudly sporting their bold blue and yellow kākahu (clothing) the youthful crew had a mixture of paddlers from new to experienced but each of them were brimming with the same boisterous spirit.

Their club was one of 63 from across Aotearoa who were participating.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A Tuurangawaewae Waka Sports team. From left are paddlers Honi Day, 12, Quinn Manning, 11, and Nirai Ranga, 12.

“I didn’t even realise this was a sport,” said new paddler to the crew, Aydan Cameron, 12.

“Now I understand the culture behind it, that’s why I love waka ama...we tell each other to always push ourselves to the limit and empty the tanks of all that energy.”

There was nothing like gliding through the glistening lake with a paddle in hand, the boys said.

Especially amongst a cheerful crowd of hundreds, gripping the shoreline.

“It’s a very good experience” fellow paddler Quinn Manning, 11, said and there was nothing wrong with gulping down a few “lollies to get you pumped” beforehand.

“I like being in a waka with all my teammates and getting to the finish line.”