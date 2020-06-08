Man found on roadside after vehicle crashes into creek

A man in his 20s was flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

A man was found lying on the side of the road critically injured after a crash that left the vehicle in a nearby creek.

It's not yet clear how the man in his 20s ended up on the roadside while the vehicle was in the water off the 309 Rd in the Coromandel early Sunday.

Emergency services were advised at 6.40am that a car had rolled on The 309 Road at Preece Point, south of Coromandel township.

Police arrived to find the vehicle had left the road, ending up in a creek nearby, Thames-Coromandel Road Policing Manager, Sergeant Rachel Holmes said.

A man was discovered on the roadside out of the vehicle with critical injuries, she said.

Firefighters undertook first aid on the man before the Auckland Rescue Helicopter arrived and flew the man to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Holmes said police believed he was the only occupant of the vehicle that was heading south when the crash occurred.

Officers were still working to piece together the events leading up to the crash and were keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the crash itself or know of the man's movements beforehand. They are asked to contact Thames police on 07-867 9600

While the cause of the crash was being investigated, Holmes urged all drivers to take care on the roads, not to drink and drive and to look out for your mates.

Another man was also left in a critical condition after coming off a motorcycle at Onewhero later that day.

Around 5.26pm the Auckland Rescue Helicopter was called to the small rural town near Port Waikato to assist a man in his 20s.

He had come off a motorcycle and was in a critical condition. He was flown to Auckland Hospital.