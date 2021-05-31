Hamilton property price 'snapshot' to be taken in September

The revaluation of Hamilton's properties will provide a snapshot of the city's property values as of September 1.

Hamilton homeowners will have to wait until January to learn their new council valuations.

The city-wide revaluation is being carried out by Opteon​ and will be based on property values as of September 1.

The revaluations will include residential and commercial properties and will capture the recent surge in property values across the city.

Councils are required to complete revaluations every three years and use the data to help determine homeowners’ share of the rates bill.

Hamilton’s last revaluations were completed in September, 2018 and revealed property values had increased by about 30 per cent – or $10 billion – over three years.

The city’s median house price now sits at $768,000 as of April this year – a price increase of 20.7 per cent during the past 12 months alone.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The last revaluation process showed Hamilton property values had increased by about $10 billion between 2015 and 2018.

Hamilton City Council rates manager Andrew Judson​ said Opteon will review all the property sales that have occurred in Hamilton since 2018 as part of the revaluation process.

The total rates collected by the city council doesn’t change as a result of the revaluation but the portion of what each ratepayer pays could change depending on if their property increases in value more or less than the average.

The new property values will be used when the council sets its rates in July, 2022.

“At this stage, council has proposed a 4.9 per cent increase for that year [2022 – 2023]. No matter how property values change, that will be the amount the rates increases by on average,” Judson said.

“The most common misconception that people have is their property values might have gone up significantly [and] they think oh that means my rates are going to go up ... and it doesn’t necessarily mean that. How the distribution of rates changes for individual properties will depend on how each individual property has changed. Certain areas might have gone up more than other areas.”

The council doesn’t hold data to indicate whether some suburbs had experienced stronger house price growth than the city’s average, Judson said.

City council financial support services manager Matthew Bell​ said homeowners will receive letters in January advising them of the new council valuations. Information about the revaluation process will be made available leading up to the letter mail out.

Typically, homeowners would be contacted in November following the September revaluation, but this date has been pushed out due to pressures caused by Covid-19.

Judson said those wanting to challenge their revaluation can file an objection. The valuation can be reviewed at no cost to the ratepayer.