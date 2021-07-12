Two ram raids in Waikato overnight

Two shops have been ram raided in Waikato with items taken from both stores (file photo).

Two stores in Waikato have been hit in ram raids, with items stolen from both shops.

About 11.25pm on Sunday a vehicle was used to gain entry to a store on Victoria St in Cambridge, a police spokeswoman said.

Three people entered the shop and took some items before leaving in the vehicle.

Later at about 1am more than one vehicle was used to break into the Countdown in Morrinsville, with some items taken.

An attempt was then made to break into the Mitre 10 shortly after with a vehicle, but that was unsuccessful.

Inquiries are ongoing into both ram raids.