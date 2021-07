Officers were called to property on Arihia Street in Taupo about 3.50pm (file photo).

A person has been taken into police custody after reports of a “family harm” incident in Taupō.

Officers descended on an Arihia St address about 3.50pm on Sunday.

About 9.20pm the matter was resolved and a person was taken into custody, a police spokeswoman said.

There were no injuries suffered during the incident.