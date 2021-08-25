Covid-19: Hamilton playgrounds attract rule breakers

Council signs, such as this one at a playground on Thomas Rd, have been erected around the city.

The urge to play is proving hard to resist for some of Hamilton’s younger folk.

City council staff are fielding daily reports of residents flouting lockdown rules and congregating at the city’s playgrounds and skate bowls.

Under level 4 lockdown rules, the council’s buildings and facilities – including playgrounds – are closed. Dog parks, however, remain open.

Maria Barrie,​ Hamilton City Council’s parks and recreation unit director, said staff are receiving about fpur to five calls a day about closure signs and tape being damaged or removed from playgrounds. The issue has surfaced across the city.

Each time a sign or tape is removed, a staff member has to leave their “bubble” and replace them, Barrie said.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ said, in some instances, signs are being removed soon after they are put up.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Children gather at the Fairfield skate bowl on Clarkin Rd on Tuesday afternoon

“As fast as we put the cordons and signs up, people take them down again. So we’re asking everyone to do the right thing,” Southgate said.

Lance Vervoort,​ council’s general manager of community, said those removing the signs are breaking level 4 lockdown protocols. However, it’s not council staff’s role to enforce the lockdown rules.

“Our staff are doing their best by putting the tape and signs back up, but it’s a bit of a thankless task,” Vervoort said.

Members of the public who witness people using the city’s playgrounds and skate bowls should report it via the Covid-19 tracer app or contact police.

“It’s not our place to enforce the rules, so we’re not going to put that on staff,” Vervoort said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Signs and tape warning people not to use playground equipment keep getting removed, Hamilton City Council staff say.

“We’re just appealing for people to be a bit patient and comply with alert level 4 requirements and keep everyone safe. Fingers crossed we’ll be moving back down alert levels soon and that will free up the playgrounds.”

Hamilton city area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth​ said officers are patrolling the city to ensure compliance, including visiting skate bowls and playgrounds.

Concerns passed on by the council have been followed up by police.

Officers have been issuing infringement notices, but McBeth didn’t have the exact number at hand, saying the figure is collated by the emergency operations centre within police.

“We’ve got a graduated response to Covid, so obviously education is the start of that process,” McBeth said.

“Enforcement action can be taken, but it’s not the first way we’d manage a situation.”

McBeth declined to identify any infringement hotspots, saying it could encourage other young people to go to those areas.

“Some of the people know the rules because they’re pulling down those fenced off areas, but we’re not talking about a lot of people doing it. A few people are choosing to disregard the lockdown rules, and they’re the ones we’re following up and talking to about their behaviour. We’re not seeing the same people repeatedly doing this.”

McBeth encourages residents to report any breaches of lockdown rules.

“We want people to comply with level 4 so we can get our city back on track, and we can’t do that without members of the public helping us out.”

Under level 4 lockdown rules, people can still exercise in their local areas – on their own, or with others in their household bubble.

People are asked to stay 2 metres away from anyone outside their bubble, and should also avoid touching surfaces such as park benches or gates.