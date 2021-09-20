Covid-19: Map outlines Waikato's bespoke alert level 4 border as temporary restrictions laid out

Wharekawa Marae Reservation Trust kaiwhakahaere Eddie Manukau says there's a lot of anxiety in the community following news of cases in Waikato.

A Waikato community at the centre of three positive Covid-19 cases will become its own bubble joining a “bespoke" set of temporary restrictions.

Covid-19 crossed the boundary south of Auckland on Sunday, with a household near the Firth of Thames contracting the virus.

Three members of a household from Kaiaua/Whakatīwai have tested positive for the virus after coming in contact with an infected remand prisoner.

Hauraki communities south of Miranda and above Maramarua, including Kaiaua and Whakatīwai, will move into level four as part of a Section 70 ruling until Friday, announced by Health Director General Ashley Bloomfield at 4pm on Monday.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Mangatangi School was closed on Monday after three members of a household from Kaiaua/Whakatīwai tested positive with Covid-19.

“We consider this health order to be a prudent measure while contact tracing and testing is underway to rule out any wider spread," Dr Bloomfield said.

“Any time a person receives a direction from a Medical Officer of Health they must comply with it. Public health officials will also discuss with these people the support available to help them meet these requirements.”

The Health Act requires those who may have come in contact with these cases, to get tested, and isolate at home until 11.59pm Friday, September 24 or otherwise advised by a Medical Officer of Health

This direction applies to any person who, at any time, since Wednesday, September 8 has resided in the northern Hauraki area, visited a household, location, or attended an indoor gathering in the northern Hauraki area or worked in the northern Hauraki area.

Failure to comply with the section 70 notice can result in a fine of up to $4,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, he said.

The settlements sit within a stone’s throw of the Auckland-Waikato border and are located about 32km north-east of Pōkeno in the Firth of Thames. Whakatīwai is in the Hauraki District, while Mangatangi is located in the neighbouring Waikato District.

Two of the three household members attended Mangatangi School – about 12km southwest of Kaiaua – prompting the school to shut. At least one student was symptomatic at school on Thursday.

Waikato DHB reports 340 tests have been taken as of 2pm on Monday. At this stage no other close contacts to the three people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Owner of GAS Kaiaua, Mike Rennant, said the announcement is not ideal for the tight-knit community.

He said residents were already frustrated that the prisoner was allowed to travel to Kaiaua.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Whare Kawa Marae in Kaiaua had lines of cars awaiting Covid tests on Monday.

The level 4 restrictions are an added blow.

"We will get through this, but it’s just frustrating,” Rennant told Stuff.

“We were thinking we were going the other way [level 1] and now it has got worse.”

His business relies on people travelling through and there’s going to be none of that once the bubble is in place, he said.

“We are still trying to work out what we can actually do.

“Will we be able to go from level 4 to level 2 in Thames to go shopping? We don’t know.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Pink Shop Kaiaua owner Lynn Harvey said her store – the only general store in the area – will be closed until at least Wednesday.

The Pink Shop Kaiaua owner Lynn Harvey is also worried about the community’s ability to get groceries and essential services.

“We can’t go anywhere,” Harvey said.

The community is remote and many residents have to travel for supplies, she said.

As the only general store in Kaiaua, she said she is going to have to close for the next couple of days because she doesn’t have any bread or milk left to sell.

“I won’t have any until Wednesday.”

While Hauraki mayor Tody Adams says the divide is a “pragmatic approach” to safeguard other communities.

“I think it’s a good decision for the Government to have made,” Adams said.

“It will put a lot of people's minds at ease, and it makes sense if you’ve got some positive cases in a small rural area like that to keep a closer eye on it and limit the spread.”

However, he hopes the Government closely monitors towns nearby who often travel between each other.

Wastewater tests for Covid-19 have already begun in places like Ngatea as a precautionary measure, Adams said.

TOM LEE/STUFF Hauraki's Mayor Toby Adams says the divide is a “pragmatic approach” to safeguard other communities.

If a positive result were to come out in the next day or two, Adams said he wouldn’t be surprised if that boundary gets extended further out.

“It has happened in the past where we’ve had to move up a level and if they get thrown a curve ball they might do the same.”

Kaiaua and Whakatīwai are predominately known as bach towns – with holidaymakers filling them during weekends and in the summer months – but around 300 residents live there permanently.

There’s a café, fish and chip shop, boat club, gas station, two accommodation providers and a backpackers.

Ministry of Health Movement in, out, and around northern Hauraki is now restricted as a precautionary measure, following three local cases of Covid-19 reported Sunday night. MOH has given details on the boundary in this map

The area is diverse in birdlife and fishing, with the Firth of Thames’ wide inter-tidal flats, attracting thousands of migratory wading birds.

It has the world’s largest oystercatcher sculpture, the Torea Mangu Oystercatcher.

Whakatīwai is also an ecological site with a regional park, home to some of New Zealand’s most endangered native fauna and birdlife.