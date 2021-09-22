Renewed push for outdoor riverside pool in central Hamilton

A push to get more residents living in Hamilton’s CBD has reignited debate over an outdoor public pool in the central city.

The city’s disused Municipal Pools are earmarked for demolition in early 2022 – a decade after the complex was first shut due to structural and safety concerns. The Victoria St site was permanently closed in 2015.

Efforts to save the 108-year-old pools from the wrecking ball have been protracted but ultimately fruitless with Hamilton City Council securing consent to bowl it in 2020.

Demolishing the pools and turning the site into a grassed reserve is set to cost ratepayers $1.4 million.

But Government plans, directing big cities to enable more housing intensification in urban centres, has sparked renewed calls for an outdoor public swimming pool in central Hamilton.

Members of advocacy group Swim in the City Wai Kaukau o Kirikiriroa, formerly called Sink or Swim, plan to meet with city councillors in the next month to share ideas for the disused pool complex.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Members of Swim in the City stand outside the disused Municipal Pools. From left, Judy Patterson, Gail Jonson, Katherine Luketina and Alison Hamilton.

Previously, group members have advocated restoring the century-old complex, including aspects of the old grandstand. The group’s advocacy will now focus on getting a heated outdoor pool built at the site.

Member Judy Patterson​ said with the demolition of the Municipal Pools appearing inevitable, the group wants to explore ideas for a replacement pool complex with city leaders.

“As a group we want to focus on positive solutions. There's going to be this huge explosion of inner-city housing, all within a 10 to 15 minutes walk of the Municipal Pools site. It makes sense that we should be able to swim there.”

The pools site is located just north of the city’s Ferrybank precinct. In April, sport clubs approached the city council with a pitch to create a multi-purpose community sports hub at Ferrybank, on the banks of the Waikato River.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Hamilton's Municipal Pools were closed in 2012 due to structural and safety concerns.

Patterson said Swim in the City has approached those behind the Ferrybank sports precinct proposal. They were “very responsive” to the idea of an outdoor pool complex being included in their thinking, she said.

Fellow member Alison Hamilton​ said Swim in the City has been unable to secure an architect to work pro bono on pool designs for the Victoria St site. One amateur drawing depicts a poolside building with a roofline that replicates the curve of the nearby Anzac Parade bridge.

“All we need is for councillors to say they’re keen on an outdoor public pool in the central city, and then we can start approaching groups and look at funding,” Hamilton said.

“We just need them to give us that nod.”

Helen Paki,​ city council’s community services unit director, said staff continuously review demand for swimming spaces in the city. Analysis indicates the city is meeting demand.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Hamilton City Council plan to demolish the Municipal Pools in 2022 and turn it into a grassed reserve.

The council owns and operates two pool complexes. In addition, there are five partner pools across the city and a network of commercial swim schools, fitness centres and school pools available for community use, Paki said.

The council has plans to increase swimming space in winter with a covering over the outdoor pool at Waterworld and an indoor pools proposal in Rototuna.

“Pools are expensive to build and expensive to operate, so any investment into our pools needs good consideration,” Paki said.

“We ... acknowledge that it’s really disappointing for some members of our community to be losing that pool. It has a rich social history, and we value the stories and memories from the site. Demolishing the pool and turning it into reserve, while that is creating a public amenity in itself, doesn’t preclude future planning for the site that might occur.”

SUPPLIED An amateur drawing of a reimagined pool complex at the site of the old Municipal Pools. The roofline of the main building mirrors the arch of the Anzac Parade bridge.

Swim in the City member Katherine Luketina​ said future CBD housing developments won’t be required to provide car parking for residents. It’s unreasonable then to expect residents in those dwellings to travel around the city to access public pools.

At least six Hamilton schools used the Municipal Pools as its main venue to teach swimming.

“There are so many city swimming clubs that don’t exist any more because of a lack of lane space,” Luketina said.

“They’ve had to amalgamate so they’re not fighting among themselves for lane space.”

Patterson said a decade of inactivity at the Municipal Pools site has denied a generation of school children the opportunity to learn to swim outdoors.