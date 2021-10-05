Covid-19: Hamilton ratepayers to provide rent relief to council tenants

Hamilton ratepayers will fund thousands of dollars worth of rent relief to council tenants stung by Covid lockdown restrictions.

The relief package and eligibility criteria were signed off by elected members on Tuesday afternoon following a request for urgency by council staff.

Councillors agreed to set aside $122,000 to provide 100 per cent rent relief for council tenants impacted by lockdowns in alert levels 3 and 4.

A further $61,000 will be made available to fund a 50 per cent rent relief for tenants hurt by level 2 restrictions.

To qualify for the rent relief, tenants must occupy a council-owned premises, operate in the hospitality, retail or community sectors, and provide evidence of financial hardship.

Evidence of hardship must include documentation showing a reduction in revenue of more than 50 per cent during lockdown.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton City Council has agreed to provide thousands of dollars in rent relief to council tenants during lockdown.

To date, the council has received seven applications for rent relief from hospitality and retail tenants. A further three enquiries have been received from community occupancy tenants.

During the 2020 lockdown, the city council provided 100 per cent rent relief to all council tenants for a minimum of three months.

The $183,000 rent relief package will be funded from the council’s operating surplus.

Council staffer Nicolas Wells​ said rental support offered to council tenants during last year’s lockdown was “pretty generous”.

“We've learnt quite a bit more about how businesses have actually functioned during a Covid lockdown,” Wells told councillors.

“What we're proposing this time around is a somewhat more tailored approach, specifically providing support to those tenants that particularly require it. So those are hospitality and retail businesses primarily.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton was plunged back into alert level 3 lockdown on Monday.

Wells said commercial and industrial businesses appear to be more resilient and “bounce back” quicker. He also noted the council's relief package is aligned to Government thinking. Wellington officials are working on legislation that proposes changes to the property law act and would require landlords to give consideration to rent relief.

Deputy mayor Geoff Taylor​ voted in support of the rent relief package but questioned whether the council could be quicker in its offers of support to tenants.

“Are we able to be a little more agile and nimble ... instead of coming to the party seven weeks after they needed it?” Taylor asked.

“I'm mindful of the fact that no one knows how many years these sorts of things might carry on, so it would be useful to have a longer-term mechanism to it.”

Wells said staff could act faster to bring such matters to elected members’ attention or be delegated financial authority to make decisions themselves. Wells also asked councillors to approve the relief package at Tuesday’s afternoon meeting rather than delay a decision until October's full council meeting.

Councillor Ewan Wilson​ also voted in support of the relief package but noted community groups occupying council-owned premises already enjoy a significant rent subsidy.

Providing those community groups with further rent relief was “incredibly generous”.

“I’m just trying to get my head around whether or not, in some way, they're getting two bites of the cherry,” Wilson said.

In reply, incoming council chief executive Lance Vervoort​ said experience from the 2020 lockdown showed community groups that were paying a small lease amount didn't apply for rent relief.