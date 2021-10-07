Vandals leave unwelcome trail of graffiti on Morrinsville's main street

Suzanne Dalton's van was covered in spray paint, and she believes whoever did it will get a slap on the wrist.

The people who left a trail of graffiti down a Morrinsville street have got some “good skills”, an affected business owner said.

“I just wish they didn’t do it on my van,” said Suzane Dalton, who’s now facing extra clean-up expenses after a tough year working through lockdowns.

Thames Street businesses, fences and vehicles were covered in spray paint on the weekend of October 2, around 10pm. Police are investigating.

Dalton owns Demitry Pet Supplies – specialising in tropical fish – and arrived at her shop Monday morning to find her large white van covered in pink, white and purple paint.

“I went out there and it was absolutely covered in someone else’s s..t basically,” Dalton said.

“It’ll be some brat that will get slapped on the wrist.”

supplied The trail of graffiti continued right down Thames Street in Morrinsville

The act also pushed back her plans to use the vehicle as a camper to take her daughters for weekends away.

Dalton said she’s never seen the graffiti before.

“They’ve actually got some really good skills, I just wish they didn’t do it on my van.”

Dalton normally brings the vehicles into the work car park overnight, but after a hard time working through lockdowns and sick family, said she “wasn’t up to doing it on my own”.

“We haven’t had a break and this is just another blow and a lot of money.”

She spent the rest of the day on the phone with insurance and police.

“It took up so much of my time, to the point that customers walked out the shop,” she said.

supplied A business brick wall was also targeted by vandals.

Opposite her shop, a brick fence and signposts were tagged, and further down the road, a truck was also painted.

Dalton uses her van to take her two daughters to dog shows and camping trips across the country.

It took a long time to find, she said, and 12 months to get it eady for the road.

“We bought it for a purpose. To convert it into a little camper with my little girls, we like going away for the weekend, it’s something we do together.”

supplied Businesses, fences and vehicles were targeted by graffiti over the weekend of October 2.

Her business is an essential service and has been operating through all alert levels, Dalton said.

“We haven’t had any time off, been here every day serving our community.”

She didn’t take any “handouts” from the Government, but now wishes she had. Thankfully, she has insurance.

The community has been very supportive, she said, offering to hand polish it out. It’s not a huge thing to fix, it’s just a waiting game and now it’s sitting in storage, she said.

Dalton “isn’t holding her breath” that those involved will be held accountable.