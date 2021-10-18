Covid-19: Disappointment, fatigue mounts as Waikato stays in alert level 3

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces alert level 3 restrictions in the Waikato will remain, with a review on Friday.

Waikato needs a roadmap out of harsh Covid restrictions as frustration and lockdown fatigue builds in the region.

Much of Waikato will remain in alert level 3 until at least Friday following a string of positive Covid cases in the community.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern,​ speaking on Monday, said although Waikato’s positive cases remain “broadly linked”, positive Covid-19 wastewater results have occurred in the greater region. Cabinet will review and update any alert level change on Friday.

Auckland will remain in level 3 lockdown for at least two more weeks while Northland will move to level 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ said Cabinet’s decision is “really disappointing” but not surprising.

“Because we’ve had those additional cases, and they were unlinked, and we’ve had two days in a row of unlinked cases, it was always unlikely we were going to change alert levels,” Southgate said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A testing station was set up at the Te Awamutu Events Centre last week after two positive Covid-19 wastewater results were detected in the Waikato town (file photo).

Ardern signalled the Government will share details on Friday of a system to transition the country away from lockdown restrictions, coupled with a vaccination target to meet before moving into that framework.

“New Zealand can be one of the few countries in the world to get to high rates of vaccination without the human and economic carnage that it [Covid] has inflicted on so many other countries,” the prime minister said.

Southgate said Waikato’s communities and businesses need certainty heading into Christmas and summer.

At the moment, people are being asked to live in a “kind of limbo land”.

“We have to have a plan and I think it would be very dangerous to not have a plan going into summer,” Southgate said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says the region needs a plan to move away from lockdowns (file photo).

“New Zealanders are outdoors people, and they want to get outside. They’ve been patient but that patience is wearing off.”

The Health Ministry confirmed on Monday there were 60 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, including three in Waikato. Only one of the three Waikato cases is linked to known cases.

On Sunday, the ministry announced four new Waikato cases – one case was in Raglan, while two were in Hamilton.

Southgate received informal feedback some Hamiltonians ventured to Raglan to visit the beach over the weekend. Officials should investigate the possibility of a border between Hamilton and Raglan, she said.

Stuff Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams says some city businesses have been hit hard by the ongoing lockdown (file photo).

“I’m focused on the wellbeing of Hamilton. I love Raglan, but it isn’t a suburb of Hamilton. If a border would keep Hamilton safe, we’d be silly not to consider it,” Southgate said.

Vanessa Williams,​ general manager of the Hamilton Central Business Association, said businesses are looking for a plan from the Government in the lead up to Christmas and the festive trading season.

Although a degree of trading is possible under level 3 restrictions, it’s not sustainable, Williams said.

“Some businesses, such as professional services, have been able to operate reasonably normally, but for businesses in retail, health and wellness, hospitality and events, the impact of this lockdown has been enormous.”

Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good​ said businesses have been calling for a “roadmap” away from lockdowns for several months.

“Waikato and Auckland businesses are hurting and unless the Government does something soon, there will be economic carnage in some way or form,” Good said.

Hamilton-based National MP David Bennett said the continuation of level 3 restrictions for Waikato shows the Government can’t link all the positive Covid cases in the region.

“There are limited locations of interest as well. It’s about time they were upfront with the Waikato and actually gave us the details of what’s happening rather than more spin,” Bennett said.