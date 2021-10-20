The rise and rise of townhouses in Hamilton

Housing Minister Megan Woods announces a new bill to force councils to allow more dense housing.

Leafy Hamilton suburbs are set to be radically transformed under new rules aimed at making it easier to build townhouses and apartments in existing neighbourhoods.

In a bid to boost housing stocks in fast-growing cities, the new planning rules allow developers to build three homes of up to three storeys on most sites, without the need for a resource consent.

The Government’s move to cut housing red tape is backed by National and could see up to 105,500 new homes built nationwide over the next eight years.

The new rules come into effect from August, 2022.

READ MORE:

* Green light for Amberfield development in Hamilton's south

* Eight-storey high-rise planned for Hamilton East

* Hamilton's million-dollar property market booms despite lockdown



But the shift towards more medium-density housing has drawn a cautionary response from planning experts and community leaders who say new builds can’t be allowed to undermine existing communities.

In Hamilton, infill housing – where multiple homes are built on empty sections or houses are put in backyards or houses are completely removed and new structures built – makes up more than half of new builds.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff More infill housing is expected across Hamilton's established suburbs over the next five to eight years.

Infill housing is seen as crucial to providing more affordable housing but Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ said the quality of builds has been mixed.

“The new building rules are part of the solution for affordable housing, and it will change the face of Hamilton as we know it in some places, but it needs to be done right,” Southgate said.

“Our council believes not all infill has been good infill. Some has been excellent, and some has been very poor. That's why we have to focus on building complete communities that include transport provisions, access to green spaces and the outdoors.”

Under Hamilton’s existing district plan, residential-zoned sites usually allow for a house and ancillary flat with a maximum height of 10 metres. It’s estimated the new rules could see 3400 -12,200 additional dwellings built in Hamilton over the next eight years.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says not all infill development in the city has been well-designed in the past (file photo).

Southgate said it’s accepted the building consent process is costly and time-consuming.

“It’s takes too long, it’s too slow, and it’s laborious for developers. We need to streamline consenting and any mechanisms that bring down the price of houses and helps develop more houses needs to be looked at.”

The Government is also bringing forward its National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD) by a year. This initiative stops councils from imposing height limits of fewer than six-storeys in city centres and forces them to accept developments with no car parks.

Waikato University environment planning professor Iain White​ said the Government is interested in building houses whereas local government is focused on building communities.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hamilton City Council's $331.5 million bid to facilitate more inner-city housing is being considered for funding from the Government's Infrastructure Acceleration Fund.

“One of the challenges for councils to grapple with is how do we ensure we get quality urban environments,” White said.

“Hamilton’s urban design panel are the sorts of mechanisms we could use to ensure good design is more normal.”

With developers having the right to build infill housing across the city, it will become harder for the council to make targeted decisions around the upgrading of infrastructure, White said.

Meanwhile, at least four proposed developments from Waikato – including two Hamilton City Council bids – have made it through to the next stage of the Goverment’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund. The $1 billion fund aims to unlock more land for houses.

Among the shortlisted proposals is Hamilton’s $331.5m bid to upgrade transport and three waters infrastructure in the central city to support more residential dwellings.

Nic Greene,​ co-chair of the Waikato Housing Initiative, said the region needs to build more houses, but they must be affordably priced.

“If that means more housing density, then that’s fine, we have no issue with that. But let’s make sure these houses are available to people in housing need, not more investors just fuelling the rental market,” Greene said.