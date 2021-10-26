New housing rules raise fears of 'holus-bolus' development in Hamilton

Housing Minister Megan Woods and Environment Minister David Parker announce a law change that will allow landowners to build up to three storeys without resource consent.

A push for fast-growing cities to embrace townhouses and apartment living will see swathes of Hamilton opened up to infill housing.

And Hamilton ratepayers may be left to pick up the bill, with unfettered development expected to increase the need for sizeable rate hikes.

The Government wants to cut planning red tape with the aim of speeding up the building of new dwellings and making homes more affordable. National has backed the move.

But Hamilton politicians say loosening planning rules in favour of more medium density housing could lead to “holus-bolus” development across the city – including newer suburbs.

The new rules, which come into effect from August 2022, allow developers to build up to three homes of up to three storeys on most sites, without the need for a resource consent.

Infill housing – where multiple homes are built on empty sections or houses are put in backyards or houses are completely removed and new structures built – tends to occur in older suburbs.

Stuff Large areas of Hamilton will be opened up to housing intensification under the new planning rules.

However, Hamilton deputy mayor Geoff Taylor​ said residents city-wide will be anxious about what could be built next door to them.

“I do want things to be simpler for developers, but we need to take a targeted approach to growth,” Taylor said.

Infill housing already makes up more than half of new builds in Hamilton and the city council has been working on plans – under the National Policy Statement on Urban Development - identifying areas of the city best suited to housing intensification.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton deputy mayor Geoff Taylor says city residents are justified in feeling anxious about the new planning rules (file photo).

“We were trying to give certainty to residents by saying these areas will have full on high density while other areas will remain leafy suburbs,” Taylor said.

“Now it will be holus-bolus development with a huge dose of steroids. You could live in Flagstaff and the house next door could disappear and then three storeys of apartments get built, and you have a dozen cars on the road.”

The Government has signalled there will be exemptions to the medium density rules, such as areas that are prone to natural hazards or have heritage value.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The Government has taken a “blunt, fill your boots” approach to housing, Hamilton city councillor Ryan Hamilton says (file photo).

Hamilton City Council has budgeted $13.2 million for a review of its district plan – regarded as the rule book for how Hamilton is developed.

Councillor Ryan Hamilton,​ who heads the council’s district plan committee, said the new planning rules will require staff to do a “complete pivot”. Allowing intensification across the entire city is a “blunt, fill your boots” approach.

“How does this approach, without any council engagement, help us deal with massive infrastructure deficits when the approach is completely blunt and not nuanced in any way to identified growth cells and logical infrastructure upgrades?” Hamilton asked.

Stuff Hamilton City Council is seeking $331.5 million from the Government's Infrastructure Acceleration Fund to facilitate more inner-city housing.

The city council has previously indicated a preference for housing intensification in the central city. It offers a 50 per cent remission on development contributions for all CBD builds under six storeys and a 100 per cent remission for builds six storeys or more. Developers applying for the remissions have to engage with the Urban Design Advisory Panel and residential builds need to be LifeMark 4 star accredited.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ said the Urban Design Advisory Panel could be a key mechanism the city can use to ensure new housing developments follow good urban design principles.

“I’m 110 per cent behind the idea of us using the panel more. It needs to be bigger, so developers have a choice about who they use, and it needs to be better resourced, so it can work with developers at a very early stage of their planning,” Southgate said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says the Urban Design Advisory Panel is an important mechanism to ensure the city gets good urban design outcomes (file photo).

This month, it was announced two Hamilton City Council bids had made it to the next stage of the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund. The $1 billion fund aims to unlock more land for houses.

The council’s shortlisted proposals include a $331.5m bid to upgrade transport and three waters infrastructure in the central city to support more residential dwellings.

Southgate said it’s crucial the Government helps fund core infrastructure needed to support housing intensification.

“There’s already a ginormous deficit in funding needed for infrastructure in the years ahead. Unless the Government gets alongside us with infrastructure funding, or gives us new funding tools off the balance sheet, we’ve only got two sources to get the money: developers or ratepayers.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Building a compact city makes sense, Hamilton City Council development general manager Chris Allen says (file photo).

Chris Allen,​ city council’s general manager of development, said the Government’s new planning rules will undoubtedly result in a significant increase in housing intensification. Although Hamilton has good infrastructure, it isn’t designed to support the anticipated new levels of infill housing.

“The impact of these new rules is a step change in intensification, and it will need a step change in infrastructure to match,” Allen said.

“There’s a lot of merit in the type of land use and growth the Government is asking for. A compact city is a good response to climate change as it’s a lot easier to have public transport and biking and walking options. The challenge is enabling intensification through good quality infrastructure.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Atlas Property owner Andrew Yeoman is encouraged by the Government’s efforts to streamline the consenting process (file photo).

Andrew Yeoman,​ owner of Atlas Property, said the Government’s move to streamline the consenting process makes a lot of sense. The changes wil free up council’s planning staff to process larger developments.

Although developers will be able to build three homes on a site without a resource consent, the council’s district plan has enough tools to ensure good design outcomes, Yeoman said.

“When you apply for building consent, your consent still goes through to the resource consent team to double-check it against the district plan to see if it conforms, or it doesn’t,” he said.

SUPPLIED Hamilton has many examples of well-designed infill housing, Waikato University environmental planning professor Iain White says.

“And if you are building three homes to subdivide and sell, rather than retain the homes as a rental portfolio, you’ll still need to apply for a subdivision consent. And you will still need engineering planning approval as well.”

Waikato University environmental planning professor Iain White​ said the Government’s building intensification rules are focused on getting more homes built, but the upcoming reform of the Resource Management Act is likely to focus on quality urban environments.

Like Southgate, White said the Urban Design Advisory Panel could play a pivotal role in ensuring housing intensification is done right.

“If you look around Hamilton, particularly in the city centre, there are some really nice builds,” he said.

“Hamilton’s urban design panel are the sorts of mechanism we could use to ensure good design is more normal.”