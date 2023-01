Police have thanked the public for helping them locate Yadi who was reported missing on Sunday.

A 31-year-old woman reported missing in Hamilton over the weekend has found.

Police confirmed just before 7am on Monday that Yadi had been located.

“Police wish to thank members of the public who provided information to aid the effort to locate the woman,” a police spokesperson said.

The woman was reported missing on Sunday evening and police had serious concerns for her wellbeing.